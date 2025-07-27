Glow Big or Go Home: Ripley’s Crazy Golf Comes to ICON Park

Orlando, FL, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — This year, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is bringing its signature brand of bizarre to Orlando’s ICON Park with Ripley’s Crazy Golf, a glow-in-the-dark, all-indoor miniature golf experience where the unexpected is par for the course.

Think you’ve experienced miniature golf before? Not like this! Ripley’s Crazy Golf is bursting with vibrant neon lights, upside-down turns, off-the-wall obstacles, and surprising sights that make each hole feel like its own otherworldly adventure. It’s immersive, it’s mind-bending, and it’s unlike anything else on I-Drive.

“We’ve taken everything people love about our attractions, imagination, and oddities, and brought it to the putting green. It’s outrageous. It’s unpredictable. It’s crazy in the best way possible!” said Jim Pattison, Jr., President of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment.

Teeing off in winter 2025, this marks the third and best entry for Ripley’s Crazy Golf, adding another attraction to its Orlando I-Drive line up beside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Ripley’s Mirror Maze. Ripley’s Crazy Golf experience adds a wildly fun twist to ICON Park’s lineup of attractions.

“We’re very pleased that Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has selected ICON Park as the newest destination for one of its famous attractions. Ripley’s Crazy Golf will join our nine other fantastic attractions and add a new dimension to our family offerings,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We are also proud to become part of Ripley’s global network of a dozen brands and more than 100 renowned attractions around the world. We share a common goal: to deliver high-quality, affordable, and fun family entertainment.”

To learn more about Ripley’s Crazy Golf, visit: https://www.ripleys.com/attractions/ripleys-crazy-golf-orlando

To view imaging and b-roll, click here.

About Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 — still in print today — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Ripley’s Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley’s continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of experiences, including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment, and shops—all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye.

ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and, opening soon, Blue Man Group. The developers of ICON Park are Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, which over the past 50 years have completed a combined total of $10 billion of leisure, entertainment, and retail properties, with another $4 billion of new developments in their pipelines. The partnership is a national leader in developing, owning, and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in the pre-development stage. Its portfolio includes Las Vegas Strip properties, 63 CityCenter, Harmon Corner, and a yet-to-be-developed site.

About the Area

Open 365 days a year, ICON Park’s continual roster of activities, nightly live music, and special events—plus free parking and no gate admission—make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando’s 74 million visitors and residents. ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando’s Entertainment District—with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions, and retail outlets. The area is further expanding with billions of dollars in growth investments, including Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated fourth theme park, Epic Universe; $4 billion in new and expanding hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention space, entertainment venues, and roadwork enhancements; hundreds of millions of dollars to further expand Orange County’s convention center; and a leg of the high-speed rail line project, Brightline, which will directly link the I-Drive area to Orlando International Airport and the 50+ million passengers it serves annually.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.