Cookies Market 2030: How Millennials Are Redefining Cookie Preferences

The global cookies market was valued at USD 39.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 54.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Cookies remain one of the most popular snack choices worldwide.

Cookie flavors range from sweet to savory, incorporating a variety of ingredients to create diverse products. With a growing focus on addressing the preferences of a health-conscious generation, manufacturers are increasingly offering healthier options such as oatmeal, whole-grain, peanut, walnut, and almond cookies. Alongside these, there is a rising demand for gluten-free and vegan cookies. Additional factors driving market growth include rising disposable incomes in developing nations and increasing consumption among younger consumers.

The cookie industry is continuously evolving, introducing innovative ingredients like almond alternatives, raisins, apricots, walnuts, and omega-3-rich seeds. These premium cookies target affluent and health-conscious consumers. Oats and other digestive-friendly components are commonly used in formulations, with some cookies marketed as gluten-free or high-energy products. New flavors featuring exotic ingredients are being launched rapidly to meet changing consumer tastes. Additionally, cookies produced through shortened baking processes are often fat-free and offer cohesive protein content, making them popular among fitness enthusiasts who seek protein-rich options with flexible price points.

Cookies hold cultural significance in many regions, particularly in the Western Hemisphere. They are traditionally baked for celebrations such as festivals, birthdays, and anniversaries. Cookies are commonly purchased as gifts, embedding them deeply in everyday life across various cultures. Globalization has facilitated cultural exchange, accelerating the adoption of international food habits and creating ample opportunities for manufacturers to enter new markets. Leading companies in the cookie industry are actively expanding into untapped regions, driving considerable market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cookies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.7% in 2023 .

accounted for the largest revenue share of . The U.S. cookies market represented a significant portion of the global market in 2023.

represented a significant portion of the global market in 2023. By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated with 81.4% of revenue share in 2023 .

. By type, bar cookies led the market with the highest share of 33.5% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 39.6 Billion

USD 39.6 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.9 Billion

USD 54.9 Billion CAGR (2024-2030): 4.7%

4.7% North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Cookies Company Insights:

Leading companies in the cookies market include Mondelez International, Inc., Kellogg’s, and Campbell Soup Company.

Mondelez International, Inc. is known for its diverse portfolio of confectionery, food, and beverages. Popular brands under Mondelez include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate, belVita cookies, and Trident gum. The company operates manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

is known for its diverse portfolio of confectionery, food, and beverages. Popular brands under Mondelez include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate, belVita cookies, and Trident gum. The company operates manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Kellogg’s, a multinational company from the U.S., produces and markets convenience and snack foods such as crackers, toaster pastries, and cereals. Its well-known brands include Kellogg’s, Rice Krispies Treats, Pringles, Eggo, and Cheez-It. Kellogg’s products reach consumers in over 180 countries.

Leading Companies in the Cookies Market:

Nestlé S.A.

Mondelez International, Inc.

United Biscuits (UK) Limited Co.

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg’s

Campbell Soup Company

Britannia Industries Limited

Ferrero Group

ITC Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Conclusion:

The global cookies market is expected to grow steadily, reaching nearly USD 55 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 4.7%. Growth is fueled by increasing health consciousness, with manufacturers innovating to offer nutritious options such as gluten-free, vegan, and high-protein cookies. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies and younger consumer demand further support expansion. Cultural significance and globalization continue to open new markets, while offline retail remains dominant. Major players like Mondelez and Kellogg’s lead the industry with strong brand portfolios and extensive geographic reach. Overall, the cookies market presents significant opportunities for innovation and expansion in the coming years.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.