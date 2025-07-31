Europe Outdoor Furniture Market 2030: From Balconies to Resorts

Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Overview

The Europe outdoor furniture market was valued at USD 13.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Rising consumer expenditure on travel has increased the use of hotels, resorts, open public spaces, and gardens, particularly in seaside locations, hill stations, scenic areas, and historical sites. This surge in tourism and hospitality sectors is anticipated to drive the demand for outdoor furniture during the forecast period.

In 2023, the Europe outdoor furniture market accounted for 28.60% of the global market revenue. Millennials are among the fastest-growing consumers in this segment, showing a preference for high-end and premium outdoor furniture collections. These consumers are also more likely to research products online before making purchases, a behavior increasingly observed across other age groups as well.

According to the Consumer Buying Trends Survey by Casual Living, there has been a notable rise in outdoor furniture purchases, with millennials accounting for 37% of total sales. Baby boomers follow with 34%, and Generation X with 23%. Industry experts expect millennials’ influence on market demand to continue as this demographic group establishes careers, families, and homes.

Material Preferences and Product Innovations

Outdoor furniture buyers typically prefer a mix of materials rather than pieces made entirely from wood. As a result, many manufacturers combine multiple materials in their products. For example, Italian company Talenti Outdoor Living launched the CleoSoft collection, which blends materials such as lightweight aluminum, modern surfaces like Vitter or stone, and natural wood elements. This collection includes sofas, rocking chairs, coffee tables, sun beds, and dining tables designed to suit various outdoor styles and spaces.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.84 billion

USD 13.84 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.61 billion

USD 21.61 billion CAGR (2024-2030): 6.7%

Leading Companies in the Europe Outdoor Furniture Market

Key players in the market include Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Keter, and Brown Jordan Inc.:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. , headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, owns IKEA Systems B.V. and oversees IKEA’s product design, manufacturing, and supply. The brand offers affordable furniture for kitchens, bedrooms, offices, and outdoor spaces, among other categories.

, headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, owns IKEA Systems B.V. and oversees IKEA’s product design, manufacturing, and supply. The brand offers affordable furniture for kitchens, bedrooms, offices, and outdoor spaces, among other categories. Keter, based in Herzliya, Israel, specializes in home and garden products, offering outdoor furniture, storage solutions, and garden accessories primarily made from recycled plastics.

Other notable companies include:

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Wisconsin, UK), known for manufacturing and retailing home furniture through an extensive dealer network and dedicated stores.

(Wisconsin, UK), known for manufacturing and retailing home furniture through an extensive dealer network and dedicated stores. Barbeques Galore (California, UK), which designs and retails BBQ grills and a variety of outdoor furniture products, including chairs, sofas, dining sets, and pergolas.

Key Companies Summary

The following companies lead the European outdoor furniture market, holding significant market share and influencing industry trends:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Keter

Brown Jordan Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Fermob

Hartman

Kettal

Gloster

Royal Botania

Conclusion

The Europe outdoor furniture market is poised for steady growth, fueled by increased tourism, hospitality development, and rising consumer spending on outdoor living spaces. Millennials, with their growing purchasing power and preference for premium products, are shaping market trends alongside other demographic groups. The sustained demand for mixed-material furniture, particularly wood-based products, reflects the market’s focus on combining aesthetics with environmental consciousness. Major players are capitalizing on these trends through innovation, extensive product portfolios, and strategic expansions, positioning the market for continued growth through 2030.