Private 5G Network Market Rises on Surge in Industrial Automation Demand

The global private 5G network market size was estimated at USD 2.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 36.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 54.1% from 2024 to 2030. Private 5G networks provide dedicated, secure, and high-performance connectivity to businesses and governments, enabling them to connect more devices, enhance automation, and deliver improved customer experiences.

These advantages are fueling widespread adoption across multiple industries. Smart cities, for instance, rely on private 5G for traffic management, public safety, and surveillance. Various sectors including manufacturing, utilities, transportation, logistics, retail, agriculture, and smart city projects are increasingly leveraging private 5G networks due to their superior speed, security, cost-efficiency, reliability, prioritized access, and greater range compared to traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

As more enterprises and devices connect to the internet, issues like low coverage and network congestion are emerging. Private 5G networks effectively address these challenges by providing enhanced security, dedicated connectivity, and low-latency automation capabilities—thereby supporting improved operational performance and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the technology underpins advanced use cases such as machine control systems, UHD wireless cameras, cloud-based collaborative robots, and remote asset monitoring, further driving market growth.

Developed nations such as the U.S., Canada, Singapore, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France are witnessing rapid expansion in smart city projects, boosting the deployment of IoT devices in areas like transportation, public safety, and energy management. To support these mission-critical applications with secure and unified connectivity, telecom providers are rolling out innovative private 5G network solutions, opening up significant opportunities for market expansion.

Despite this rapid growth, the deployment and maintenance of private 5G networks remains capital-intensive and complex. The anticipated surge in 5G users and traffic will necessitate investments in standalone infrastructure, which may act as a restraint. However, leading telecom operators are strategically investing in infrastructure development and R&D to mitigate these challenges and accelerate adoption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Private 5G Network Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global private 5G market with a 31.64% share in 2023.

The U.S. private 5G market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 56.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

The hardware segment dominated in 2023, accounting for 53.88% of global revenue.

Large enterprises represented the dominant enterprise size category in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.00 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 36.08 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 54.1%

Leading Region in 2023: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Private 5G Network Company Insights

Leading market players include TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., Deutsche Telekom, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson offers a broad range of ICT services, including 5G and IoT network solutions. The company focuses on global expansion and continuous innovation to meet client needs.

Nokia Corporation combines hardware, software, and services to deliver next-generation 5G infrastructure. Its operations span networks, software, and technology integration, emphasizing automation and digital platforms.

Key Private 5G Network Companies

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Deutsche Telekom Group

AT&T Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications

Altiostar

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

Mavenir

T-Systems International GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

BT Group

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global private 5G network market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by increasing demand for high-speed, secure, and reliable connectivity across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities. Although high infrastructure costs remain a barrier, the commitment of key telecom operators to innovation and investment is expected to alleviate these challenges over time. With continuous advancements and expanding use cases, private 5G networks are poised to become a cornerstone of digital transformation strategies worldwide.