Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Driven by Antibiotic-Free Farming Demand

The global probiotics in animal feed market size was estimated at USD 5,181.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Commercially manufactured probiotics used in animal nutrition are generally available in either liquid or solid forms and are categorized into bacteria, yeast, or fungi.

As global demand for protein-rich diets increases, stakeholders are enhancing the production of probiotics in animal feed. To combat the occurrence of disease outbreaks among cattle and poultry, the adoption of these probiotics is gaining momentum. Key companies are also scaling up their R&D efforts to tap into the expanding opportunities in this market.

In August 2023, biotechnology companies Austrianova and ProAgni formed a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the animal feed sector. Their joint venture focuses on developing and commercializing probiotic additives for cattle and other farm animals using the proprietary ‘Bac-in-a-Box’ technology. This agreement is expected to contribute to improved production efficiency, reduced methane emissions, and lower antibiotic usage by offering sustainable and ethical solutions.

The market is also benefiting from the increasing preference for organic animal products and advancements in animal feed technologies. Prominent manufacturers such as Chr. Hansen A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Kerry Group plc, and DSM are focusing on developing novel probiotics that address digestive disorders and improve overall animal health.

A paradigm shift in animal agriculture has emerged in recent years, where probiotics are replacing traditional antibiotics. This transition is being driven by growing concerns over antibiotic resistance, environmental impacts, and consumer demand for sustainable farming practices. According to the CDC’s 2022 report, the percentage of nontyphoidal Salmonella cases resistant to ciprofloxacin rose from 3% in 2011 to 9% in 2020—highlighting the urgent need for alternative health solutions in livestock farming.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for 27.4% of the market share in 2023.

Dry form probiotics dominated the market with an 84.7% revenue share in 2023.

Bacteria-based probiotics held a 79.9% revenue share in 2023.

Poultry segment led by animal type, accounting for 30.8% of revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.18 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.18 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Europe: Fastest growing market in 2023

Key Probiotic in Animal Feed Companies:

Alltech Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Hansen A/S

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group plc

DSM

Provita Animal Health

Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Conclusion

The global probiotics in animal feed market is experiencing robust growth fueled by the rising demand for sustainable and health-focused livestock practices. As consumer concerns regarding antibiotic resistance and food safety increase, probiotics have emerged as a viable and effective alternative. With significant regulatory backing, technological advancements, and a strong focus on R&D by key players, the market is poised to become a critical pillar of modern animal agriculture.