SelecTech, Inc. Updates “Checklist for Replacing Your Lab Floor” with EcoLock

Avon, MA, 2025-08-01 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently issued the 2025 edition of its ebook, Checklist for Replacing Your Laboratory Floor. This latest version includes information on one of SelecTech’s newer products, EcoLock™.

Made with bio-based polymers and natural minerals, EcoLock is a sustainable, modular resilient floor tile that boasts a patented vertical interlocking seam technology—making it perfect for lab and commercial use.

“In addition to installing easily over existing flooring and access floors, EcoLock is a vinyl-free, Red List-free flooring product and adds value to a building’s LEED® scoreboard,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc.

Earlier this year, EcoLock received a verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) rating. The EPD is the most robust multi-attribute, transparent report that communicates what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment.

To achieve the EPD, EcoLock™ underwent a full cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) of its products. The LCA was conducted by SCS Global Services (SCS) and independently verified. The LCA data was then reported in the EPD, which was then externally verified by an independent 3rd party.

“Consumers and building professionals want to use products that are better for the environment, and they need reliable, trusted, accurate product data to make informed decisions,” said Keith Killpack, Technical Director, SCS Global Services. “With SeleTech’s verified EPD for EcoLock, they are providing a fully transparent, objective document that provides just that – and it is a key resource for architects, designers and specifiers. We applaud SelecTech, Inc. for their dedication to undergo a life cycle assessment and publish an EPD to share their products’ environmental impacts.”

You can view the EPD on EcoLock™ on the SCS Green Products Guide: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/certified-green-products-guide?pd_pid=107092

EcoLock employs a three-layer system. The top features a no wax urethane finish, the second a clear commercial wear layer and the third a decorative print film layer. This system makes it possible to have a stylishly designed floor that can absorb wear and tear and doesn’t require heavy duty maintenance.

Through use of the patented glue-less “zipper” interlocking system, EcoLock can be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—oftentimes without need to close off an area.

The non-porous surface resists stains and infectious organisms, while the built-in underlayment delivers underfoot comfort and sound reduction.

Made from 80 percent rapidly renewable content, EcoLock contains no PVC, Ortho Phthalates, chlorine, formaldehyde or halogens and adds excellent value to a LEED scorecard.

EcoLock is available in a variety of colors and designs. Custom colors are also available on request. To request a sample of FreeStyle, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com. Samples of EcoLock are also available through www.materialbank.com.

To download a copy of Checklist for Replacing your Laboratory Floor, please visit https://freestyleflooring.com/.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc. was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has created the top performing StaticStop ESD and FreeStyle flooring products, as well as Place N’ Go residential flooring products. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.