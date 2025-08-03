ISACA Welcomes 2025-2026 Board of Directors

Returning chair John De Santis to lead board with incoming vice chair Jamie Norton

Bangalore, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — ISACA, a global professional association championing the workforce advancing trust in technology worldwide, installed its 2025-2026 Board of Directors during the association’s Annual General Meeting held today in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and virtually. This group of top global experts in cybersecurity, IT audit, governance, privacy and risk professions will be headed by returning board chair John De Santis and new board vice chair Jamie Norton.

De Santis is a technology executive and past chairman and CEO of HyTrust, an IT infrastructure security software company that was acquired by Entrust in January 2021. A company-builder based in New Hampshire, USA, he has more than 40 years of international and US-based experience at venture-backed technology start-ups as well as at large global public companies in the telecom and IT fields. He currently serves on the fiduciary boards of Cequence Security and ValiMail, leading innovators in the cybersecurity space.

Prior to HyTrust, he was vice president, Cloud Services for VMware, chairman & CEO of TriCipher, entrepreneur-in-residence at Trident Capital, and CEO at Sygate Technologies, where they developed the technical foundation of Symantec’s Enterprise Endpoint Protection suite. In his earlier experience, he led European operations for various software, hardware and telecom networking companies, as well as co-founded and led to exit a start-up that built the first optical fiber networking capability for IBM mainframes.

“Leadership is a responsibility I take very seriously. For me, it’s about walking alongside others instead of leading from above, listening more than speaking, lifting others up and creating an environment where everyone feels heard, valued, and empowered. It’s about relentless curiosity, constant learning, and doing the right thing,” says DeSantis. “The board is committed to working hard for the good of the association, its members and stakeholders, ensuring transparency, unity, innovation and progress. I commit wholeheartedly to help fulfill our noble mission, instantiate our vision, and accomplish the goals we set together.”

Advancing to board vice chair is Jamie Norton, a highly respected cybersecurity, AI safety, risk, governance and assurance expert based in Australia who currently serves as chief information security officer for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Prior to ASIC, Jamie was a partner with corporate advisory and restructuring firm McGrathNicol and chief information security officer (CISO/CSO) for the Australian Taxation Office. He also currently serves on the board or as an advisor to several leading organizations, including Australian startup Crisis Commanded, enabling clients to decisively take control during crisis response. He has contributed to many industry initiatives and programs, including ISACA’s CISM certification, Australian Cyber Security Strategy and the ASD IRAP and Cloud programs.

A long-time ISACA member, Norton is a sought-after security-industry keynote speaker and media commentator and regularly works with boards, executives, and operational teams to enhance their capabilities, awareness, and performance.

One new director has joined the ISACA board for the 2025-2026 term—Dr. Tim Sattler. A recognized information security and cybersecurity leader based in Germany with over two decades of experience shaping enterprise security strategies across diverse industries, Sattler currently serves as the Head of Corporate Information Security and CISO at Jungheinrich AG, a global intralogistics leader. Sattler spearheads the organization’s information security and cybersecurity initiatives, has established company-wide ISMS programs and developed multiple security capabilities from the ground up. Before joining Jungheinrich, Sattler held senior security leadership roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Bauer Media Group, and Nordcapital Group. A longtime ISACA volunteer and past chapter leader, he has contributed extensively to ISACA through multiple international committees, working groups, and task forces.

In total, the following 13 leaders were installed on the 2025-2026 ISACA Board of Directors during ISACA’s Annual General Meeting:

John De Santis , chair, technology executive and past chairman and CEO, HyTrust, Inc., USA

, chair, technology executive and past chairman and CEO, HyTrust, Inc., USA Jamie Norton , CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CIPM, vice chair; chief information security officer for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CIPM, vice chair; chief information security officer for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Tracey Dedrick , director and 2020-2021 board chair; board member and chair of the Risk Committee for First Bank Puerto Rico, USA

, director and 2020-2021 board chair; board member and chair of the Risk Committee for First Bank Puerto Rico, USA Stephen Gilfus , NACD director, director; chairman, Gilfus Education Group, general partner at Oversight Ventures; founder, Blackboard Inc.

, NACD director, director; chairman, Gilfus Education Group, general partner at Oversight Ventures; founder, Blackboard Inc. Niel Harper , CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, NACD. DC, director; technology and cybersecurity executive and the global chief security officer at JetBrains, Germany

, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, NACD. DC, director; technology and cybersecurity executive and the global chief security officer at JetBrains, Germany Gabriela Hernández-Cardoso , director; NACD director, social entrepreneur and past president and CEO of GE Mexico, Mexico

, director; NACD director, social entrepreneur and past president and CEO of GE Mexico, Mexico Jason Lau , CGEIT, CRISC, CISA, CISM, CDPSE, CISSP, HCISPP, FIP, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT, CEH; director; global chief information security officer at Crypto.com, Hong Kong and Singapore

, CGEIT, CRISC, CISA, CISM, CDPSE, CISSP, HCISPP, FIP, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT, CEH; director; global chief information security officer at Crypto.com, Hong Kong and Singapore Massimo Migliuolo , director; executive chairman, Intuin, Malaysia and Switzerland

, director; executive chairman, Intuin, Malaysia and Switzerland Pamela Nigro , CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CRMA, director and 2022-2023 board chair; vice president of security and security officer, Medecision, USA

, CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CRMA, director and 2022-2023 board chair; vice president of security and security officer, Medecision, USA Maureen O’Connell , DC, director; finance and education executive, audit chair for three public boards, USA

, DC, director; finance and education executive, audit chair for three public boards, USA Tim Sattler , PhD, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, CCSP, ISO 27000 LI/LA, director; head of corporate information security and CISO at Jungheinrich AG Germany

, PhD, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, CCSP, ISO 27000 LI/LA, director; head of corporate information security and CISO at Jungheinrich AG Germany Asaf Weisberg , CSX-P, CISM, CRISC, CISA, CDPSE, CGEIT, director; founder and CEO of introSight, Israel

, CSX-P, CISM, CRISC, CISA, CDPSE, CGEIT, director; founder and CEO of introSight, Israel Erik Prusch, Director and ISACA CEO, USA

“It is a true pleasure to welcome this year’s board directors, who have all contributed so much to both this organization and the industries we serve,” said Prusch. “Each member brings valuable insight, experience and passion that strengthens our mission and vision and amplifies our impact for our members.”

To access board member biographies, visit www.isaca.org/board.

