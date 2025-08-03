RAPIDTOOL Unveils PREMIUM SERIES: Heavy Duty Production Rebar Benders for Industrial-Scale Demands

NSW, Australia, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL, a trusted leader in rebar processing equipment, proudly announces the launch of its PREMIUM SERIES high-performance range of heavy-duty rebar benders and combination cutter-bender machines. Designed for the demanding needs of precast yards, infrastructure, civil, commercial and residential construction sites, the PREMIUM SERIES offers unmatched durability, power, and precision.

Introducing the New PREMIUM HEAVY DUTY REBAR BENDER SERIES

The PREMIUM SERIES is built for continuous, high-output performance, with robust safety features and digital controls that make it ideal for professional-grade rebar bending operations.

Fast, Clean Bends – Ideal for high-volume production

– Ideal for high-volume production Multi-Bar Processing – High-efficiency bending performance

– High-efficiency bending performance Advanced Digital Controls – Preset multiple bend angles + built-in bend counter

– Preset multiple bend angles + built-in bend counter Heavy-Duty Three-Phase Motor – Built for non-stop industrial use

– Built for non-stop industrial use Foot Pedal Control – Ergonomic and operator-safe operation

– Ergonomic and operator-safe operation Safety-First Design – Interlocked guards and door sensors

– Interlocked guards and door sensors Industrial Frame – Maximum durability and long service life

– Maximum durability and long service life European Engineering, Local Support – Built for Australia with parts and full servicing in Australia

PREMIUM SERIES Product Lineup & Bending Capacities

PRB-16X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–16mm Stirrup + Rebar Bender

PRB-26X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–26mm Rebar Bender

PRB-32X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–32mm Rebar Bender

PRB-46X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–46mm Rebar Bender

PRBC-28X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6-28mm Rebar Bender + 6-24mm Rebar Cutter

PRBC-36X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6-36mm Rebar Bender + 6-30mm Rebar Cutter

Why Choose RAPIDTOOL?

Industry-Leading Power, Speed & Accuracy

Built in Europe, customised for Australian industry

Three-phase, heavy-duty machines built for production work

Fast, precise bending with multi-bar capacity

Ideal for precast yards and rebar processors

Built-in safety features, including safety guard and foot control

Durable, low-maintenance industrial design

Unmatched value and reliability

Trusted brand in Australia and New Zealand

Supported by RAPIDTOOL’s local service team

Designed for infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects

For more information on RAPIDTOOL’s Rebar Benders, contact us now. Experience the precision, power, and performance that’s redefining rebar bending in Australia.

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.

Contact:

Address: 13/58 Box Road, Taren Point, NSW, Australia

Phone Number: +61 2 9098 8943

Website: https://rapidtool.com.au/