RAPIDTOOL Unveils PREMIUM SERIES: Heavy Duty Production Rebar Benders for Industrial-Scale Demands

Posted on 2025-08-03

NSW, Australia, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL, a trusted leader in rebar processing equipment, proudly announces the launch of its PREMIUM SERIES high-performance range of heavy-duty rebar benders and combination cutter-bender machines. Designed for the demanding needs of precast yards, infrastructure, civil, commercial and residential construction sites, the PREMIUM SERIES offers unmatched durability, power, and precision.

Introducing the New PREMIUM HEAVY DUTY REBAR BENDER SERIES

The PREMIUM SERIES is built for continuous, high-output performance, with robust safety features and digital controls that make it ideal for professional-grade rebar bending operations.

  • Fast, Clean Bends – Ideal for high-volume production
  • Multi-Bar Processing – High-efficiency bending performance
  • Advanced Digital Controls – Preset multiple bend angles + built-in bend counter
  • Heavy-Duty Three-Phase Motor – Built for non-stop industrial use
  • Foot Pedal Control – Ergonomic and operator-safe operation
  • Safety-First Design – Interlocked guards and door sensors
  • Industrial Frame – Maximum durability and long service life
  • European Engineering, Local Support – Built for Australia with parts and full servicing in Australia

PREMIUM SERIES Product Lineup & Bending Capacities

  • PRB-16X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–16mm Stirrup + Rebar Bender

  • PRB-26X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–26mm Rebar Bender

  • PRB-32X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–32mm Rebar Bender

  • PRB-46X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6–46mm Rebar Bender

  • PRBC-28X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6-28mm Rebar Bender + 6-24mm Rebar Cutter

  • PRBC-36X RAPIDTOOL PREMIUM

400–415V | Heavy Duty 6-36mm Rebar Bender + 6-30mm Rebar Cutter

 

Why Choose RAPIDTOOL?

  • Industry-Leading Power, Speed & Accuracy
  • Built in Europe, customised for Australian industry
  • Three-phase, heavy-duty machines built for production work
  • Fast, precise bending with multi-bar capacity
  • Ideal for precast yards and rebar processors
  • Built-in safety features, including safety guard and foot control
  • Durable, low-maintenance industrial design
  • Unmatched value and reliability
  • Trusted brand in Australia and New Zealand
  • Supported by RAPIDTOOL’s local service team
  • Designed for infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects

For more information on RAPIDTOOL’s Rebar Benders, contact us now. Experience the precision, power, and performance that’s redefining rebar bending in Australia.

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.

Contact:

Address: 13/58 Box Road, Taren Point, NSW, Australia

Phone Number: +61 2 9098 8943

Website: https://rapidtool.com.au/

