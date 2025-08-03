Garden Rooms business GD Timbercraft announce busy June

Wakefield, UK, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — GD Timbercraft Gdtimbercraft.co.uk announce a very busy June with projects being carried out throughout Yorkshire.

One such project was the Design and Install of a beautiful Snooker and Bar room with outside decking for a client in Dewsbury.

GD Timbercraft work throughout West Yorkshire with projects being carried out throughout the major towns and cities of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, and Wakefield.

For further info contact :

Danny Holmes – Phone 07876 226768

Address – 223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA

Email: gdtimbercraft@gmail.com

Web: https://gdtimbercraft.co.uk