Flight Simulator Market 2033: Enhancing Skill Competency in Aviation

The global flight simulator market was valued at USD 5.62 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 8.70 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2025 and 2033. The market’s steady expansion is fueled by increasing demand for smart warehousing, autonomous delivery, last-mile logistics, and full flight simulators (FFS).

Flight simulators provide critical benefits such as mission-essential training programs that ensure effective aircraft operation, reduced operational costs, and advanced visual systems. These features deliver near real-world experiences, which are expected to open new growth avenues in the coming years. The rising need for improved and more efficient pilot training, along with heightened emphasis on aircraft safety, is predicted to drive market demand throughout the forecast period.

The requirement for proficient flight handling and safety operations—including situational awareness and skill competency—supports market growth. The industry is experiencing significant research and development in aerospace technologies, leading to the creation of highly advanced flight simulators. These simulators offer greater efficiency and fuel cost savings. Moreover, advances in computing technology have facilitated enhanced visual and motion systems, improving realism and smoothness, thereby further stimulating market growth.

Flight simulators are designed to replicate the cockpit and cabin of actual aircraft. Equipped with sophisticated motion and visual systems, these simulators create immersive environments allowing pilots to precisely experience aircraft movement and practice airport approach procedures. The visual systems offer satellite-quality 180-degree views to enhance pilot training.

Order a free sample PDF of the Flight Simulator Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Technological innovations contributing to the development of advanced flight simulators continue to propel the market. For example, Lockheed Martin Corporation offers Prepar3D, a flight simulator capable of recreating cityscapes and night flying scenarios. This platform is open source for private users and developers, encouraging ongoing enhancements. Advances in computing have improved visual systems, providing near real-world simulation experiences, which are expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe accounted for 31.6% of the global flight simulator market revenue. Growth in commercial aviation—particularly in Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands—fuels demand for sophisticated flight simulation technologies. Expansion of fleets by low-cost and full-service carriers increases the need for effective pilot training.

The UK’s flight simulator market is growing due to rising global air traffic and corresponding pilot training demands.

The full flight simulator (FFS) segment dominated product revenue in 2024 with a 92.3% share. FFS systems are highly technical and reliable, accurately simulating aircraft and operational environments.

The civil aviation segment held the largest application revenue share in 2024. Software-as-a-service platforms in the military and defense sectors facilitate interoperability among robotic devices and business applications.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 5.62 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 8.70 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 5.1%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market in 2024

Key Flight Simulator Companies:

Leading players in the market include Leonardo S.p.A., Boeing, Airbus, and others:

Leonardo S.p.A. : This Italian multinational is heavily invested in pilot training and flight simulation, offering a range of cockpit simulation technologies from PC-based devices to high-fidelity full-flight simulators. Its modular hardware and software replicate aircraft controls and interfaces, allowing operators to tailor realism levels to training needs.

: This Italian multinational is heavily invested in pilot training and flight simulation, offering a range of cockpit simulation technologies from PC-based devices to high-fidelity full-flight simulators. Its modular hardware and software replicate aircraft controls and interfaces, allowing operators to tailor realism levels to training needs. Airbus : Known for aerospace and defense products, Airbus operates global training centers equipped with high-fidelity full-flight simulators certified by aviation authorities like EASA and FAA. These simulators support type-rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks.

: Known for aerospace and defense products, Airbus operates global training centers equipped with high-fidelity full-flight simulators certified by aviation authorities like EASA and FAA. These simulators support type-rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks. VirTra, Inc. : Specializes in immersive use-of-force training simulators for law enforcement, military, and commercial clients, featuring systems with wide-screen and VR capabilities integrated with patented software and hardware to simulate realistic training environments.

: Specializes in immersive use-of-force training simulators for law enforcement, military, and commercial clients, featuring systems with wide-screen and VR capabilities integrated with patented software and hardware to simulate realistic training environments. Meggitt PLC: A UK aerospace and defense firm delivering high-fidelity military and defense training simulators, including virtual training systems that combine immersive graphics and wireless weapon simulators for realistic marksmanship training.

Other prominent companies include CAE Inc., Collins Aerospace, Exail Technologies, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Thales, The DiSTI Corporation, and more.

Conclusion

The global flight simulator market is projected to experience consistent growth through 2033, driven by the rising demand for enhanced pilot training, safety, and operational efficiency. Technological advancements in visual and motion systems, alongside increasing R&D investments in aerospace, are critical factors fueling this expansion. Europe currently leads the market, supported by robust commercial aviation growth, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Full flight simulators dominate the product segment due to their high fidelity and reliability. Leading aerospace and defense companies are continuously innovating and expanding their simulation portfolios, ensuring the market remains dynamic and competitive. Overall, the market outlook is positive, reflecting increasing global air traffic and a growing emphasis on pilot preparedness and safety.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.