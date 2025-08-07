Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Driven by Rise in Genetic Research

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnostics, expansion of genomics and enzymology-based research, and rising investments in research and development (R&D).

Oligonucleotide therapeutics present significant potential in treating chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and retinal disorders. The expanding applications of oligo sequences across various biotechnology fields are anticipated to fuel market growth further. Additionally, the growing demand for molecular diagnostics in precision medicine is emerging as a key application area. Advanced techniques like CRISPR and high-throughput sequencing for gene expression analysis have simplified genetic screening and genome modification, driving demand for oligonucleotide synthesis.

Manufacturers are investing in technologies to produce long oligonucleotides with greater precision and improved yield, addressing the increasing need for customized oligos. A supportive regulatory environment promoting genomics research and applications for human use significantly contributes to market expansion. Regulatory reforms that create well-structured frameworks for advanced biological research will likely enhance the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis solutions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides oligonucleotides used in diverse applications, including biological research, drug discovery, and diagnostics. These oligonucleotides are widely used for PCR, cloning, sequencing, and gene detection. Companies in the sector are striving to achieve major breakthroughs, such as Ansa Biotechnologies’ achievement in March 2023, when it successfully synthesized the longest DNA oligonucleotide to date using a de novo approach.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market, holding the largest revenue share of 31.9% in 2024. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Product Type: The services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2024.

Application: PCR primers led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

End-Use: Academic research institutes dominated the industry with the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.05 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.83 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.2%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Company Insights

Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher, and Revvity Discovery Limited. These companies remain competitive by investing in advanced technologies, expanding research capabilities, forging strategic collaborations, and scaling production to cater to the rising demand for RNA-based therapies, genomics research, and personalized medicine globally.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Specializes in oligonucleotide synthesis technologies for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, supporting innovations in genomics, gene editing, and RNA-based therapies.

Merck KGaA: Provides high-quality reagents and services for oligonucleotide synthesis, facilitating advancements in molecular biology research, diagnostics, and targeted therapy development.

Leading Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Revvity Discovery Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biolegio

Twist Bioscience

Conclusion

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by technological advancements, increased genomic research, and rising demand for precision medicine. With strong regulatory support, ongoing innovation, and expanding applications in therapeutics and diagnostics, the market is poised for significant opportunities. Companies investing in next-generation synthesis technologies and strategic collaborations are likely to lead this highly dynamic and competitive industry.