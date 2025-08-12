Vaccine Packaging Market 2030: The Future of Multi-Dose Vials

Global Vaccine Packaging Market Overview

The global vaccine packaging market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. This steady growth is being driven by a mix of global public health initiatives, advancements in biotechnology, and the rising frequency of epidemics and pandemics.

A key factor fueling market demand is the increasing prioritization of vaccination as a global public health strategy. Governments worldwide, in collaboration with organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and GAVI, are rolling out large-scale immunization campaigns targeting diseases such as polio, measles, HPV, hepatitis, influenza, COVID-19, and monkeypox. These efforts have significantly expanded the need for packaging solutions—particularly primary packaging such as vials, ampules, and prefilled syringes, as well as secondary and tertiary packaging like insulated shipping boxes, cold chain containers, and tamper-evident packaging to support global distribution.

Technological progress in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors has also transformed the landscape of vaccine packaging. With the rise of mRNA-based vaccines and other biologics that require precise temperature control and sterility, there’s a growing demand for advanced packaging formats. Materials such as Type I borosilicate glass and prefillable polymer syringes, along with smart packaging technologies that track temperature in real time, are being increasingly adopted. This evolving science demands corresponding innovation in packaging to ensure product integrity and efficacy.

In addition to functionality, regulatory compliance plays a pivotal role. Regulatory bodies like the FDA, EMA, and CDSCO have strict packaging guidelines to ensure safety, prevent contamination, support serialization, and promote traceability. These regulations are boosting the use of single-use packaging and encouraging manufacturers to integrate anti-counterfeit features, data tracking, and tamper-evident designs into their offerings, which further drives demand and market value.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global vaccine packaging market in 2024, accounting for over 34.2% of the total revenue share .

led the global vaccine packaging market in 2024, accounting for . The United States is one of the most significant markets globally, driven by strong manufacturing capabilities and a proactive healthcare system.

is one of the most significant markets globally, driven by strong manufacturing capabilities and a proactive healthcare system. By Material : The glass segment held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for over 60.7% of revenue. Glass remains the preferred material for its chemical stability, durability, and regulatory acceptance.

: The held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for of revenue. Glass remains the preferred material for its chemical stability, durability, and regulatory acceptance. By Product : Vials were the dominant product type, representing over 49.9% of market share in 2024. Their widespread use in storing both traditional and novel vaccine types supports their leading position.

: were the dominant product type, representing of market share in 2024. Their widespread use in storing both traditional and novel vaccine types supports their leading position. By Application: Vaccine manufacturers were the largest end-user segment, also accounting for over 49.9% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 1.87 Billion

: USD 1.87 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 2.88 Billion

: USD 2.88 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 7.5%

: 7.5% North America : Largest market in 2024

: Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Company Insights

The vaccine packaging industry features a mix of established global companies, regional players, and specialized suppliers catering to specific packaging requirements. The market is competitive and fragmented, with companies focusing on cold chain solutions, custom-engineered formats, and material science innovations to meet evolving needs from platforms such as mRNA, viral vector, and protein subunit vaccines.

In March 2024, SCHOTT Pharma invested USD 371 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, dedicated to producing prefillable polymer and glass syringes. These are essential for the storage and transportation of mRNA-based medications and other therapeutics.

In February 2023, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. expanded its partnership with Corning Incorporated, securing exclusive distribution rights for Corning Valor Glass vials. The launch of the West Ready Pack with Corning Valor RTU Vials, using SG EZ-fill technology, marked an important product introduction in ready-to-use packaging.

Key Vaccine Packaging Companies

Leading companies in the global vaccine packaging market include:

Amcor

Aptar Group

Aseptic

Blowkings

Corning

CSafe

DWK Life Sciences

Fengchen Group

Gerresheimer

Nipro

Romaco Group

Schott

Sealed Air

SGD Pharma

Shandong Province Medicinal Glass

Stevanato Group

West Pharmaceutical Services

Conclusion

The global vaccine packaging market is poised for robust growth, driven by expanding immunization programs, the evolution of vaccine technologies like mRNA, and rising concerns over cold chain integrity and regulatory compliance. The increasing complexity of vaccine formulations, combined with a global focus on public health security, necessitates innovative, high-quality, and compliant packaging solutions across all stages of distribution.

With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific rapidly emerging as a high-growth region, companies are investing in material advancements, digital monitoring technologies, and scalable production capabilities. Strategic collaborations, such as those between packaging firms and pharmaceutical manufacturers, will continue to shape the future of vaccine packaging, ensuring safety, efficacy, and global accessibility in vaccine distribution.

