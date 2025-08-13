Connected Car Market 2030: How Aftermarket Services Are Transforming Driving

The global connected car market was valued at USD 12,843.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26,470.7 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), intelligent navigation, and immersive digital cockpit technologies, all aimed at improving vehicle performance and enhancing the user experience.

The shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles is further boosting the need for real-time data processing and seamless in-vehicle connectivity. Moreover, government incentives, regulatory mandates, and evolving safety and emission standards are prompting the development of connected infrastructure, particularly in both developed and emerging economies. These trends are collectively fostering significant growth in the connected car industry.

As connectivity becomes central to vehicle design, connected cars are transforming driver and passenger interaction. Enhanced infotainment systems, voice command features, and personalized in-car services are making vehicles more integrated with users’ digital lifestyles. Modern vehicles are now equipped with technologies such as smart assistant integration and seamless smartphone connectivity, resulting in a more intuitive and enjoyable driving experience—firmly establishing connected cars as a cornerstone of modern transportation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 30% of the global connected car market in 2024, driven largely by widespread 5G adoption. The region’s focus on low-latency communication and over-the-air (OTA) software updates is enabling advanced digital features. OEMs are responding to rising consumer expectations by expanding cloud-based infotainment and customizable in-car services.

The embedded connectivity segment held the largest share at over 48% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the increasing need for real-time services and adherence to safety regulations. Embedded systems enable essential features like OTA updates, emergency response, and dynamic navigation.

The 5G technology segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity—driven by HD media streaming and real-time navigation—is compelling automakers to prioritize 5G integration. Partnerships with telecom and cloud providers are supporting the deployment of seamless in-vehicle experiences.

The driver assistance application segment led the market in 2024. This was due to rising demand for intelligent, data-powered driving features such as adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and collision avoidance, all of which rely on real-time cloud data to function reliably.

In terms of sales channels, the aftermarket segment captured a significant market share in 2024. Consumers are increasingly adopting aftermarket telematics to personalize and monitor vehicle performance, including diagnostics, fuel efficiency tracking, and maintenance management.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12,843.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26,470.7 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 12.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several prominent players are shaping the connected car landscape:

BMW AG continues to lead in integrating connectivity features such as BMW iDrive, OTA updates, and real-time traffic systems. The company’s focus on Level 2+ driver assistance and collaboration with tech partners aligns with its vision of a luxury digital driving experience.

continues to lead in integrating connectivity features such as BMW iDrive, OTA updates, and real-time traffic systems. The company’s focus on Level 2+ driver assistance and collaboration with tech partners aligns with its vision of a luxury digital driving experience. Apple Inc. plays a vital role through Apple CarPlay, enhancing smartphone integration and driver convenience. Its ongoing investment in “Project Titan” highlights ambitions in autonomous vehicle development. Apple’s strengths in ecosystem design position it as a key enabler of next-generation in-car experiences.

Among emerging participants:

Aptiv is gaining traction with its focus on software-defined vehicle architectures, ADAS, and smart electrical systems. Its modular platforms allow quick deployment of connected features, with robust R&D backing its progress in intelligent mobility.

is gaining traction with its focus on software-defined vehicle architectures, ADAS, and smart electrical systems. Its modular platforms allow quick deployment of connected features, with robust R&D backing its progress in intelligent mobility. NXP Semiconductors is contributing to the ecosystem with solutions for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, secure connectivity, and microcontroller technologies. NXP’s components are essential for enabling real-time data exchange, autonomous functions, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Key Players

ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Intellectual Property

AUDI AG

BMW AG

Aptiv

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google LLC

NXP Semiconductors

Conclusion

The global connected car market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by rapid advancements in connectivity, regulatory shifts, and growing consumer demand for intelligent vehicle features. As technologies like 5G, ADAS, and embedded systems become mainstream, automakers and tech companies are increasingly collaborating to deliver seamless, personalized driving experiences. With North America leading the current market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the connected car industry is poised for dynamic growth. The interplay between traditional automakers and tech innovators will continue to shape the future of connected mobility, driving substantial market expansion through 2030.