Golf Shoes Market 2030: The Evolution of Golf Footwear Design

Global Golf Shoes Market Overview

The global golf shoes market was valued at USD 8.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing global popularity of golf, supported by wider access to public courses and inclusive participation programs. As more individuals take up the sport, the demand for golf-related apparel and accessories—particularly shoes-is on the rise.

The sport experienced a significant boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, as golf emerged as a safe outdoor recreational activity. This period saw a wave of new players entering the sport, further fueling demand for golf gear. High-profile tournaments such as the Masters, U.S. Open, and Ryder Cup continue to attract widespread attention, amplifying interest in golf equipment. Professional endorsements and athlete sponsorships further elevate brand visibility, playing a key role in influencing consumer preferences and driving sales.

Technological advancements have also shaped the market landscape. Golf shoes now feature improved traction systems, waterproof construction, lightweight materials, and enhanced comfort. Brands are incorporating high-performance materials like Gore-Tex, breathable mesh, and synthetic leathers to improve durability and on-course performance.

Another significant trend is the shift toward sustainability. With environmentally conscious consumers influencing the market, manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly practices. This includes sourcing recycled materials and designing golf shoes that are fully recyclable at the end of their life cycle.

The growing female participation in golf is expanding the market further. As more women take up the sport, there is a rising demand for women-specific golf shoes that combine style, function, and comfort. In response, brands are broadening their offerings to cater to this growing demographic.

The market’s future outlook remains positive, with sustained growth driven by product innovation, strategic branding, and the expansion of global distribution channels. Companies in this sector have ample opportunity to tap into emerging consumer trends and solidify their positions in both established and new markets.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 28.85% of the global golf shoes market revenue in 2023. The region is a center for innovation, with manufacturers focusing on traction technologies, comfort features, and waterproofing capabilities.

In the U.S., the golf shoe market is projected to grow significantly between 2024 and 2030. A notable rise in female golfers is propelling demand for women’s golf shoes, expected to be among the fastest-growing segments.

By shoe type, spiked golf shoes captured a 32.90% share of global revenue in 2023. These shoes feature detachable or permanent spikes that provide superior grip and stability on the golf course.

By gender, men’s golf shoes held a 39.89% share in 2023. The men’s segment benefits from a wider variety of styles—from classic leather designs to athletic-inspired models—catering to diverse tastes.

Specialty and sport shops led the distribution channels, accounting for 45.01% of golf shoe sales in 2023. These stores offer exclusive and signature product lines, attracting dedicated athletes and enthusiasts who seek the latest in design and performance.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.96 Billion

USD 8.96 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.48 Billion

USD 12.48 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.8%

4.8% Largest Market in 2023: Europe

Competitive Landscape

The global golf shoes market is marked by intense competition and technological innovation. Leading manufacturers are investing in research and development, focusing on product performance, sustainability, and design appeal to meet evolving consumer preferences. Regional production strengths and supply chain strategies are also shaping competitive dynamics.

Companies are also engaging in strategic partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence and gain access to new markets. Strong brand recognition and wide distribution networks further support their leadership positions.

Key Golf Shoes Companies

The following are the major players shaping the golf shoes market:

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Mizuno Corporation

Puma SE

Skechers USA, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

ECCO Sko A/S

Callaway Golf Company

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Conclusion

The global golf shoes market is poised for steady growth, rising from USD 8.96 billion in 2023 to USD 12.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Factors such as the growing appeal of golf, increased female participation, sustainability initiatives, and the integration of advanced materials and technologies are reshaping the industry. Companies that innovate in product development, expand global reach, and align with evolving consumer demands—especially in comfort, performance, and eco-consciousness—are well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead.