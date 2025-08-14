Guitar Market 2030: A Look at Global Consumer Trends

Global Guitar Market Overview

The global guitar market was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing popularity of music-related leisure activities, the rising number of live music events, and growing interest in learning musical instruments—particularly the guitar.

One of the main drivers behind this trend is the growing cultural relevance of music and the rise in music-related careers. As more people attend concerts and live performances globally, there is a growing desire to actively engage in music creation. This has encouraged a significant number of individuals to pick up the guitar, one of the most accessible and versatile instruments.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a notable role in boosting demand for guitars. As people spent more time indoors, many turned to music as a new hobby. According to Music Strive, guitar sales increased by 15.0% from 2019 to 2020, while Fender, a leading guitar manufacturer, reported a 17.0% increase in sales during the same period. The pandemic created a unique opportunity for people to explore personal hobbies, including learning to play the guitar.

Guitars remain one of the most popular instruments globally due to their versatility, portability, affordability, and wide musical applicability. Their increasing appeal is evident in the rising number of students enrolling in music schools and institutions, particularly for guitar lessons. Among different types, electric guitars play a central role in popular genres such as rock and metal, significantly driving their demand.

While the long replacement cycle of guitars presents a challenge to market expansion, opportunities lie in the rise of music festivals, global growth in rock and metal music, and the increasing accessibility of musical education and instruments.

Order a free sample PDF of the Guitar Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 45.0% in 2022, primarily driven by the presence of major musical instrument manufacturers in countries like China and India. China also hosts one of the largest international trade shows for musical instruments, bolstering regional growth.

North America is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030, driven by a thriving live music scene and the increasing number of concerts across the U.S. Manufacturers such as Michael Kelly Guitar Co. are introducing innovative guitar models to capture consumer interest.

By product type, the electric guitar segment is forecasted to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Its popularity stems from its prominent use in genres such as rock, metal, and pop.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1%, surpassing physical stores. Factors such as increasing internet penetration, ease of access, flexible payment methods, and a broader range of choices are contributing to this trend.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 10.30 Billion

USD 10.30 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.44 Billion

USD 18.44 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 7.7%

7.7% Largest Region (2022): Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region: North America

Key Companies & Strategic Developments

Leading guitar manufacturers are focused on adapting to evolving consumer preferences by expanding product lines and launching innovative models. Many are also engaging in strategic partnerships and product rollouts to enhance market share.

Recent Developments:

Yamaha Music Square introduced a new lineup of Revstar electric guitars in July 2022.

In September 2021, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) launched the Player Plus Series, offering enhanced versions of its iconic models tailored for the next generation of guitar players.

In July 2021, Gibson Brands, Inc. partnered with Kirk Hammett of Metallica to launch a signature guitar line, targeting fans and collectors.

Key Market Players:

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.

Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

Gibson Brands Inc.

HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG

Paul Reed Smith Guitars

Rickenbacker International Corp.

Schecter Guitar Research Inc.

Taylor-Listug Inc.

Yamaha Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global guitar market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to increase from USD 10.30 billion in 2022 to USD 18.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Rising interest in music, the growing number of live events, and increased access to musical education are contributing to this surge in demand. While challenges such as long replacement cycles persist, innovation in electric guitar models, rising e-commerce sales, and new hobbyists entering the market—especially post-pandemic—will continue to shape the industry landscape. Market players that focus on product innovation, digital channels, and strategic collaborations are well-positioned to capture significant growth opportunities in the coming years.