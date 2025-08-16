Shampoochi Day Spa Mobile Grooming Expands Fleet to Meet Growing Demand in Port St. Lucie and Beyond

Port St. Lucie, Florida, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Shampoochi Day Spa Mobile Grooming is proud to announce the expansion of its fleet with the addition of a third state-of-the-art mobile grooming van. As demand continues to grow in Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas, this exciting development ensures even more pets can enjoy the luxury, convenience, and care that Shampoochi is known for. With three fully equipped grooming vans now on the road, the company is ready to welcome more clients and more furry friends to its stress-free grooming experience.

Founded on the principle that pets deserve red carpet treatment, Shampoochi Day Spa brings top-tier grooming services directly to clients’ doorsteps. “We know how stressful traditional grooming salons can be for both pets and their humans,” said Merry Pena, Owner of Shampoochi. “That’s why we’ve designed our service to be as convenient and calming as possible. We come to you, creating a peaceful grooming experience without the hassle of travel or waiting rooms.”

Each mobile grooming van is a luxury salon on wheels, featuring climate control, premium grooming tools, and an experienced professional groomer trained to provide compassionate care. Whether it’s a routine bath and brush or a full spa treatment, Shampoochi ensures your dog not only looks their best but feels great too.

Dog grooming isn’t just about appearances—it’s a vital part of your pet’s health and wellbeing. Regular grooming helps prevent painful matting, keeps skin healthy, reduces shedding, and allows early detection of skin issues, lumps, or infections. For dogs with anxiety or mobility issues, mobile grooming can make all the difference in their comfort and safety.

With the launch of its third van, Shampoochi Day Spa Mobile Grooming is now more available than ever, offering services to even more neighborhoods throughout Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas. Pet parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing their dogs are getting expert care without ever leaving the comfort of home.

“We’ve grown because our clients know we treat their pets like family,” Pena continued. “Adding a third van means we’re ready to care for even more dogs while continuing to deliver the personal, one-on-one service we’re known for.”

If you’re looking for a mobile dog groomer that values convenience, comfort, and top-quality care, Shampoochi Day Spa is ready for you. Let your dog skip the stress of the traditional salon and enjoy the VIP experience they deserve right in your driveway.

Treat your best friend to the red carpet treatment.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit https://www.shampoochidayspa.com/ or call (772)-207-7858.