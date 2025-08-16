Recliners India Solidifies Position as India’s Leading Exporter of Premium Recliner Seating

New Delhi, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India, the nation’s premier manufacturer of motion furniture, has emerged as India’s foremost exporter of premium recliner chairs, driven by growing global demand for luxury and ergonomic seating. Since its inception in 1996, the company has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability, now exporting to over 20 countries worldwide.

In the competitive international furniture market, Recliners India stands out with its high manufacturing standards, cutting-edge infrastructure, and customizable seating solutions tailored for global clients. The company’s products serve diverse sectors, including cinema chains, healthcare facilities, and hospitality projects, earning acclaim for their precision engineering and user-focused design.

Robust Export Infrastructure

Recliners India’s export operations are powered by a dedicated facility in Mundra, Gujarat, supported by advanced production hubs in Roorkee and New Delhi. This infrastructure ensures seamless logistics, scalable production, and competitive pricing, enabling the company to meet international demand with efficiency and excellence.

“Our goal is to deliver not just products, but exceptional comfort experiences,” said Mr. Dileep Kumar, Vice President of Sales at Recliners India. “From single-seater recliners to cinema multiplex seating and home theater systems, our designs blend ergonomic excellence, aesthetic appeal, and mechanical durability, crafted with premium materials for lasting comfort.”

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

Recliners India adheres to rigorous quality and safety standards, holding ISO 9001:2015 certification and Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status. The company partners with trusted global suppliers like RMT, L&P, Cenro, Okin, and Mulin for advanced mechanisms and actuators. Each product undergoes stringent quality checks to meet the expectations of international markets.

Using premium materials such as CARB P2-compliant plywood, high-resilience foam, and upholstery options in genuine leather, fabric, or leatherette, Recliners India caters to diverse global preferences. Features like USB charging ports, ambient lighting, and adjustable headrests enhance the appeal of its recliners worldwide.

Why Global Importers Choose Recliners India

Recliners India has earned the confidence of international importers, OEM/ODM partners, and project developers through:

Customization : Tailored recliner models, including motorized, manual, and home theater variants, designed to meet specific client requirements.

: Tailored recliner models, including motorized, manual, and home theater variants, designed to meet specific client requirements. Scalability : Manufacturing capabilities that support high-volume orders while maintaining quality and timelines.

: Manufacturing capabilities that support high-volume orders while maintaining quality and timelines. Global Reach : Strong partnerships with buyers across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.

: Strong partnerships with buyers across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. After-Sales Support: A robust network ensures efficient post-sales service for international clients.

Connect with Recliners India

Global buyers, wholesalers, and project planners can explore partnership opportunities via Recliners India’s export portal: https://www.reclinersindia.com/recliners-product-exports-from-india/. The platform offers detailed product information, specifications, certifications, and direct access to the export division.

Recliners India invites international businesses to collaborate with a brand renowned for excellence in design, manufacturing, and logistics, delivering world-class seating solutions to elevate global markets.

For More Information: about Recliners India and their range of Recliner Sofas, please visit

enquiry@reclinersindia.com

Toll-Free: 1800-121-189-189

WhatsApp: +91-8448-789-887

Media Contact:

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Head, Digital Marketing

Recliners India Pvt. Ltd.

Elcome House, A-6 Ground Floor Info City-1, Sector-34, Gurugram – 122002 Haryana



About Recliners India

Founded in 1996, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in motion furniture manufacturing in India. With a stronghold in the domestic market and a growing presence globally, the brand is known for its superior craftsmanship, technology-driven production, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether for residential, commercial, or institutional applications, Recliners India crafts seating solutions that redefine relaxation and luxury.