Dr. CW Ackermann Highlights the Benefits of Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Surgery for Localised Osteoarthritis

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Knee osteoarthritis remains one of the leading causes of joint pain and mobility issues among adults, particularly those over the age of 50. For patients whose osteoarthritis is confined to a specific compartment of the knee, Dr. CW Ackermann now offers a highly effective and minimally invasive solution: Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Surgery.

Also known as partial knee replacement, this procedure differs from the traditional total knee replacement by targeting only the damaged portion of the knee joint. By resurfacing the affected area and preserving the healthy bone, cartilage, and ligaments, patients benefit from a quicker recovery, smaller incisions, and a more natural feeling knee post-surgery.

Dr. Ackermann is well known for his patient-centered approach, which includes thorough and understandable explanations of surgical procedures, diagnoses, and rehabilitation alternatives. He makes sure people are fully informed about their condition and the surgical or non-surgical options that are available to them because he is dedicated to empowering patients.

We assist patients in selecting a course of treatment that fits with their lifestyle and health objectives by candidly discussing the advantages and disadvantages of unicompartmental knee replacement.

Compared to patients undergoing total knee replacements, patients undergoing unicompartmental knee replacements with Dr. Ackermann can anticipate shorter hospital stays and a quicker return to their regular activities. A more natural gait and better joint function are frequently the outcomes of maintaining the knee’s natural structures.

To further enhance recovery, patients are encouraged to download and engage with the MyMobility App. This innovative tool delivers a personalised recovery plan, offering step-by-step guidance in a simple, user-friendly format. From tracking post-operative exercises to monitoring progress and accessing support, the app is an integral part of Dr. Ackermann’s commitment to modern, holistic orthopaedic care.

In addition to treating localised osteoarthritis, Dr. Ackermann also provides educational resources to help patients understand related knee issues. These include:

Total Versus Partial Joint Replacement: A comprehensive comparison that outlines the differences between the two procedures, helping patients decide which option may be more suitable depending on the extent of joint damage. Click here to learn more

An informative resource about a common condition where the kneecap dislocates or moves out of its natural groove, causing pain and reduced mobility. Click here to learn more

Dr. CW Ackermann has years of specialised experience in orthopaedic surgery and combines a thorough understanding of patient needs with clinical precision. Beyond the operating room, his comprehensive approach emphasises long-term joint health, individualised treatment planning, and pre-operative education. Dr. Ackermann guarantees that every patient receives top-notch care that is customised to their situation by remaining up to date on the most recent advancements in surgical methods and recovery technologies, such as digital rehabilitation tools like the MyMobility App.

Patients are encouraged to investigate all available treatment options in a cooperative and compassionate setting with Dr. Ackermann and his committed team of specialists. Patients can rely on Dr. Ackermann to offer knowledgeable advice based on evidence-based practice and compassionate care, whether they are managing early-stage joint deterioration or contemplating surgery. For more information, please visit https://drcwackermann.co.za/

About Dr. CW Ackermann

Dr. Callie Ackermann practices orthopaedic surgery at Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital in Cape Town. He specialises in joint preservation surgery as well as hip and knee replacement and revision surgery.