Two Lucky Draw Prize Draw Winners Announced as Part of AAEON’s 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey!

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — To help understand key market needs and maintain its customer-centric approach to delivering both high-quality products and efficient support for its customers, award-winning edge AI solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) provides its customers with an annual satisfaction survey.

The questionnaire, which is a vital source of feedback regarding everything from the company’s product quality to its technical support and logistical efficiency, helps AAEON evaluate and improve its operations to achieve its goal of providing a world class, agile approach to addressing customer needs.

AAEON is delighted to announce that of the survey’s 140 entrants, two lucky customers will each receive the grand prize of an ASUS ZenBeam E2 Mini LED Wireless Portable Projector.

The winners of 2025’s grand prizes are Miss Chou of eRaySecure Co. Ltd. and Silvia Wissmann of Bressner Technology GmbH.

AAEON would like to thank all of the people that took the time to complete the survey, as it grants valuable insight into how AAEON can provide customers with the best possible service. AAEON looks forward to continuing its push to innovate and bring industry-leading solutions to market going forward.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com