All UCP students to receive free meals across eight Central Florida campuses for 2025-2026 school year

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida is proud to provide a school lunch program to its students as part of its commitment to enriching the lives of children of all abilities in Central Florida.

Today, UCP announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2025-2026 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

UCP of Central Florida – Pine Hills Campus

UCP of Central Florida – Downtown/BETA campus

UCP of Central Florida – Osceola Campus

UCP of Central Florida – West Orange Campus

UCP of Central Florida – TLA Campus

UCP of Central Florida – Seminole Campus

UCP of Central Florida – Bailes Community Academy

UCP of Central Florida – Bailes Early Childhood (East Charter)

For additional information please contact:

UCP of Central Florida

Attn: Matthew Copeland, CDM CFPP

Child Nutrition & Food Services Director

4780 Data Court, Orlando, FL 32817

407-852-3328

Matthew.Copeland@ucpcfl.org

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

