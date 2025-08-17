SourcePro Integrates Business Intelligence (BI) into Its Manufacturing ERP Software

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Responding to evolving client needs and the growing demand for actionable data insights, SourcePro Infotech has announced SourcePro Analytics – the integration of Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities into its manufacturing ERP solution.

In recent months, many manufacturers using SourcePro’s ERP system expressed the need for analytics that go beyond static dashboards – tools that can help them identify root causes, spot exceptions, and make informed decisions faster. At the same time, the rise of automation across industries has led to a natural next step: bringing automation and flexibility to data analysis itself.

With the launch of SourcePro Analytics, users can now create and customize their own dashboards and reports, tailored to the specific metrics and KPIs that matter most to them

“Many clients were asking whether they could generate their own reports – not just use built-in ones,” said Dipan Trivedi, Head of Engineering at SourcePro. “So we finally built a system that lets them do exactly that. Now, users can build any kind of report they want, based on any KPI – and they don’t need to write a single line of code. It’s a completely drag-and-drop experience designed for the end user.”

The launch of SourcePro Analytics reflects a wider shift in the manufacturing sector toward data democratization and faster decision-making cycles. With this integration, manufacturers gain tools to monitor performance, flag process deviations, and analyse historical data – all within the same ERP platform.

Rajesh Shah, Director at SourcePro, commented on the significance of the release:

“SourcePro has been solving manufacturing challenges for over two decades. In one month alone, we introduced SourcePro HRMS and now, in a short span, we’ve added full BI capabilities to our ERP. This is a proud moment for us, not just because it enhances our product, but because it brings real analytical power into the hands of manufacturers who need it the most.”

By enabling teams to explore trends, spot outliers, and trace issues to their root causes- all through an interactive, user-friendly interface, this development marks an important step toward more agile, insight-led manufacturing operations.

For information visit: https://sourcepro.co.in/

