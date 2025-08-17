RPost Unveils RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Command Center at Black Hat & ILTA

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has debuted its groundbreaking RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Command Center, showcased at the Black Hat and ILTA security AI conferences. Powered by RPost’s PRE-Crime™ preemptive cybersecurity, RAPTOR AI enables organizations to detect, visualize, and neutralize content leaks—whether naïve or malicious—before cybercriminals can exploit them. The platform uses AI-driven forensic analysis to monitor third-party mailboxes, spot reconnaissance activity, and remotely control leaks outside an organization’s network, offering agentic AI leak remediation to avert threats.

RAPTOR™ AI’s three specialized dashboards—Real-Time Threat Intelligence Leak, Third Party Risk & Leak, and Double DLP™ Insider Threat & Un-Leak hubs—go beyond traditional DLP. Instead of simply blocking or allowing sensitive messages, RAPTOR operates in the cloud “in the ether,” pausing or auto-locking risky transmissions to compromised or impersonated recipients. This advanced AI security hooks into outbound email flows, extends existing perimeter defenses, and requires no software installation—delivering a new era of proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity worldwide.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-unveils-raptor-ai-cyber-command-center-coinciding-with-black-hat-and-iltacon