RPost Unveils RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Command Center at Black Hat & ILTA

RPost launches RAPTOR™ AI, a PRE-Crime™ cyber defense platform that visualizes leaks and stops threats before they reach your network.

Posted on 2025-08-17 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has debuted its groundbreaking RAPTOR™ AI Cybersecurity Command Center, showcased at the Black Hat and ILTA security AI conferences. Powered by RPost’s PRE-Crime™ preemptive cybersecurity, RAPTOR AI enables organizations to detect, visualize, and neutralize content leaks—whether naïve or malicious—before cybercriminals can exploit them. The platform uses AI-driven forensic analysis to monitor third-party mailboxes, spot reconnaissance activity, and remotely control leaks outside an organization’s network, offering agentic AI leak remediation to avert threats.

RAPTOR™ AI’s three specialized dashboards—Real-Time Threat Intelligence Leak, Third Party Risk & Leak, and Double DLP™ Insider Threat & Un-Leak hubs—go beyond traditional DLP. Instead of simply blocking or allowing sensitive messages, RAPTOR operates in the cloud “in the ether,” pausing or auto-locking risky transmissions to compromised or impersonated recipients. This advanced AI security hooks into outbound email flows, extends existing perimeter defenses, and requires no software installation—delivering a new era of proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity worldwide.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-unveils-raptor-ai-cyber-command-center-coinciding-with-black-hat-and-iltacon

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution