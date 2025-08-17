London Security Firm Launches Enhanced Protection Services to Tackle Rising Business Crime in 2025

London, UK, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — With commercial crime rates in London climbing by over 14% in the past year, one local security company is taking decisive action. Region Security Guarding, a leading provider of professional security services in London, has announced the launch of its enhanced business protection services to help companies in the capital safeguard their assets, staff, and customers.

Businesses of all types, from high-street shop fronts to large-scale industrial developments, are also faced with store disturbances, vandalism, shoplifting, and an increase in anti-social behaviour over the past few months. The latest data from the Metropolitan Police’s statutory data shows a steep surge in reported business burglary offences and shoplifting incidents. For business owners, it has become evident that they can no longer afford to ignore the rise of commercial crime and must therefore invest in some pre-emptive measures to keep their business secure.

“We’ve been listening to the concerns of London’s business owners, and it’s clear they need security that’s not just reactive but preventative, said Mr. Zachariah Islam, Managing Director of Region Security Guarding. Our upgraded services are designed to prevent crime before it occurs, protecting both property and peace of mind.”

The upgraded services include:

Manned Guarding 24/7: SIA-licensed officers on-site to provide immediate deterrent when potentially nefarious activity occurs.

Mobile Patrol Units: Randomised Patrols, maximised coverage, and they will patrol on an ​​unpredictable schedule.

Remote CCTV Monitoring: Live monitoring with immediate response teams on standby to respond immediately.

Access Control Systems: Smart entry management for high-security premises.

One of the company’s recent achievements was at a large retail complex in East London, where robberies were cut by more than 60% in just six months after a bespoke security package was installed.

As part of its regional community approach, a Security company in London is also providing complimentary on-site security audits for London companies during the next quarter.

About Region Security Guarding

Region Security Guarding in London offers comprehensive security services to customers across the retail, corporate, industrial, and public sectors. The team boasts decades of combined experience and offers tailored protection strategies that cater to the unique needs of each customer.