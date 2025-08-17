HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Function & CAT6 Extension up to 450 Feet

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of professional-grade AV solutions, proudly announces the availability of its WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher designed for large-scale video distribution. Packed with video wall function, CAT6 extension up to 450 feet, and versatile Apps, WEB GUI & front panel control, this modular HDMI matrix switcher is built for professional AV environments in top cities across the USA and Canada.

The WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher enables users to route 8 HDMI inputs to 16 HDMI outputs over CAT6 cabling, delivering crystal-clear 1080p resolution without signal loss. Ideal for sports bars, command centers, corporate venues, retail environments, event spaces, and educational institutions, it offers flexibility with video wall creation and easy long-distance installation.

Key Features HDTV Supply’s WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher:

Supports HDMI over CAT6 up to 450 feet without signal degradation

Modular HDMI matrix switcher for customizable configurations

Video wall function for dynamic multi-screen arrangements

Control via Apps, WEB GUI, and front panel buttons

Perfect for large venues requiring multi-zone AV distribution

Speaking about the launch, the company’s spokesperson said, “Our WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher redefines AV flexibility. With its video wall capabilities, CAT6 extension up to 450 feet, and multiple control options, it’s an ideal solution for professionals who demand reliability and performance in complex AV setups.”

The matrix is engineered for smooth switching and real-time display management, making it a top choice for venues that require precise AV control and long-distance transmission without compromising quality.

For more information on the WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Function, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-8×16-hdmi-matrix-switcher-w-video-wall-function-over-cat6-to-450-feet.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

