Risk Analytics Market Driven by Rising Need for Fraud Detection Solutions

The global risk analytics market was valued at USD 39.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 91.33 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by stringent government regulations and compliance requirements, the rising threat of cyber-attacks, and the increasing complexity of business operations due to big data management. Technological advancements, particularly in advanced algorithms, machine learning, and big data analytics, have further strengthened market potential. Organizations leverage these tools to efficiently process, analyze, and interpret massive datasets, enabling more informed and effective risk management decisions.

Tighter compliance requirements across industries are a major driver for risk analytics adoption. Regulatory frameworks are designed to ensure financial stability, protect consumers, and prevent financial crimes such as fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing. Failure to comply can result in severe penalties, including substantial fines, license revocations, or legal consequences. A prominent example is the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), effective since May 2018, which enforces strict data privacy standards for all organizations handling EU residents’ personal information, regardless of their location.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has broadened risk analytics capabilities, allowing for more accurate, comprehensive, and real-time risk assessments. The rise of 5G technology further impacts the landscape by increasing IoT device usage while introducing new security vulnerabilities. Weak authentication measures, outdated firmware, and unsecured physical deployments of IoT devices are prompting organizations to invest in robust risk analytics solutions. According to a joint study by 5G Americas and Omdia, global 5G connections were projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2023 and 7.9 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in 5G-Advanced networks and progress toward 6G.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 39.0% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. risk analytics market is expected to expand steadily from 2024 to 2030.

By component, the software segment dominated with a 66.3% revenue share in 2023.

By risk type application, operational risk accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Risk Analytics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 39.64 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 91.33 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.7%

Largest Region in 2023: North America

Key Industry Players

Notable companies shaping the risk analytics market include Oracle Corporation, Moody’s Analytics, and IBM.

Oracle Corporation provides risk analytics through its financial services analytics and cloud portfolio. Its Risk Management Cloud, part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, applies AI and modern data science for automated security monitoring and control.

Moody’s Analytics offers research, data, software, and services for financial intelligence and decision-making across sectors.

Other leading players include:

Accenture, ACL Services Ltd., AxiomSL (dba Galvanize), Eurorisk Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services, Gurucul, IBM, Moody’s Analytics, OneSpan, Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute, and Verisk Analytics.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global risk analytics market is set for substantial growth as regulatory pressures, cyber threats, and the complexities of big data continue to intensify. Organizations are increasingly turning to AI, IoT integration, and advanced analytics tools to stay ahead of evolving risks. With the rapid adoption of 5G and emerging digital technologies, the demand for comprehensive and adaptive risk management solutions is expected to accelerate, solidifying risk analytics as a critical component of modern business strategy.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com