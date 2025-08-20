Frozen Meat Market Outlook: Future Growth Opportunities and Trends

The global frozen meat market size was estimated at USD 94.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 115.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the rising consumer demand for convenience and extended shelf life.

Busy lifestyles and the preference for longer-lasting meat options have encouraged consumers to choose frozen meats as a practical solution. This trend is particularly evident in developed markets, where demand for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare meals continues to rise. Additionally, heightened awareness of food safety and preservation has driven adoption, as freezing effectively prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and ensures safe consumption over extended periods.

Technological advancements in freezing and packaging methods have further fueled market expansion. Innovations such as quick freezing and blast freezing preserve the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of meat, making frozen options competitive with fresh meat. Supply chain improvements have also enhanced product quality during distribution, increasing consumer confidence and boosting demand worldwide.

Key Market Highlights:

The Asia Pacific (APAC) frozen meat market accounted for the dominant share of 34.6% in 2024.

The U.S. frozen meat market is expected to grow, driven by busy lifestyles and the demand for quick meal solutions.

By product, beef dominated the market with a 33.0% share in 2024.

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets led the market in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 94.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 115.76 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 3.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The frozen meat market is highly competitive, with leading companies investing in innovations to enhance quality and reduce costs.

Kerry Group plc specializes in food ingredients, flavors, and nutritional solutions, serving diverse industries including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

specializes in food ingredients, flavors, and nutritional solutions, serving diverse industries including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. BRF Global is a major food processing company with well-known brands such as Sadia, Perdigão, and Qualy, operating in over 150 countries with a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility.

Key Companies:

Kerry Group plc

BRF Global

Associated British Foods plc

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Pilgrim’s

VERDE FARMS

Hewitt

Conclusion

The global frozen meat market is poised for steady growth, supported by increasing consumer preference for convenience, food safety, and longer shelf life. Technological advancements in freezing, packaging, and supply chain management have elevated product quality, making frozen meat an attractive alternative to fresh options. With rising demand in both developed and emerging markets, alongside strong competition and innovation among key players, the industry is expected to witness consistent expansion. Moving forward, sustainability initiatives and cost-efficient innovations will further shape the market, ensuring its relevance in the evolving global food industry.