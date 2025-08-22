Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2030: From Scarcity to Sustainability

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 32.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 43.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing demand from industries such as sugar and ethanol production, fertilizers, geothermal power generation, petrochemical manufacturing, and refining, particularly across emerging economies.

A notable trend in the market is the rising demand for centralized fluid treatment facilities for medium and small-scale manufacturers. These setups aim for complete in-situ treatment processes with a focus on achieving zero liquid discharge (ZLD). Additionally, the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness robust growth due to rising adoption of saline water treatment technologies, especially desalination, which plays a vital role in addressing water scarcity. Saudi Arabia, in particular, heavily relies on desalination to meet its growing water needs.

Key Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2022, accounting for 28.8% of total revenue. The expansion of hydraulic fracturing technology has significantly boosted production of unconventional energy sources like shale gas and tight oil, notably in North Dakota and West Texas. This development has created greater demand for water treatment in the upstream oil and gas sector.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, driven by strict government regulations on wastewater production and disposal. The International Trade Administration (ITA) highlights the U.S. as a global leader in energy production and consumption, with numerous thermoelectric power plants increasing the need for water treatment.

By product type, the coagulants & flocculants segment held the largest share at 38.2% in 2022. These chemicals are essential in the sedimentation process of treatment plants, especially in oil and gas facilities. Coagulation accelerates sedimentation by aggregating suspended particles.

By application, raw water treatment dominated the market with a 48.2% revenue share in 2022. This segment is widely used in industrial operations for cooling, rinsing, product formulation, and in some cases for human consumption following purification. Pretreatment of sourced water enhances process efficiency and overall performance.

Based on end use, the municipal segment captured approximately 43.1% of the market in 2022. This is due to the broad use of treatment chemicals in both municipal and industrial wastewater management. Increasing water scarcity in developed regions like Europe and North America has intensified the focus on water reuse and recycling.

Market Size & Forecast Overview

2022 Market Size : USD 32.2 Billion

: USD 32.2 Billion 2030 Forecasted Market Size : USD 43.53 Billion

: USD 43.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 3.8%

: 3.8% Leading Region in 2022: North America

Competitive Landscape & Market Structure

The water treatment chemicals market is fragmented and characterized by a high degree of vertical integration among manufacturers. Many companies operate with in-house raw material production and maintain long-term supply agreements. These businesses distribute products through a mix of direct supply chains and third-party distributors, ensuring broad regional reach.

Additionally, companies are involved across multiple stages of the value chain — including manufacturing, application, and distribution — which enables them to reduce operational costs, improve profit margins, and maintain pricing control.

Key Players in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market

SUEZ

BASF SE

Ecolab

Solenis

Nouryon

Kemira

Baker Hughes Company

Dow

SNF

Cortec Corporation

Conclusion

The global water treatment chemicals market is poised for steady growth through 2030, underpinned by increasing industrial demand, rising environmental regulations, and expanding water reuse initiatives. Key sectors such as oil & gas, energy, and municipal utilities are driving significant consumption of water treatment chemicals. While North America continues to lead due to technological advancements and strict regulations, emerging regions like the Middle East and Africa present substantial growth potential, particularly through desalination projects. Industry players are leveraging vertical integration and global distribution to strengthen their market positions and respond to the rising demand for efficient water treatment solutions worldwide.