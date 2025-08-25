Moovick Launches App-Based Logistics Tool to Solve Delivery Challenges for SMEs in Germany and the Netherlands

Munich, Germany, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Moovick, one of Europe’s fastest-growing platforms for on-demand logistics and relocation services, has launched a new feature aimed directly at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): Moovick for Business.

Now available exclusively through the Moovick app, the feature offers fast, flexible, and affordable access to verified drivers and vehicles — solving a problem that most SMEs in Europe know all too well: the lack of accessible, same-day delivery options that don’t involve large logistics providers or long-term contracts.

“ We realized most logistics solutions are built for big companies,” said Palash Agrawal, Co-Founder of Moovick Platform. But SMEs need flexibility. They need to book a van at 10AM and have something delivered by noon — without calling five vendors or chasing status updates. That’s where we come in. With Moovick for Business, we make local deliveries up to 20% cheaper for SMBs in Germany and the Netherlands — without sacrificing speed, control, or quality.”

Solving the Hidden Cost of Delivery Stress

For many growing businesses, last-mile logistics is a constant pain point. From transporting tools and documents to moving inventory or fulfilling orders, delivery gaps can slow down operations, frustrate customers, and drain resources.

Moovick for Business removes that friction by making deliveries as simple as booking a ride:

Open the Moovick app

Enter pickup and drop-off addresses

Choose the right vehicle (car, van, or truck)

See instant pricing with no hidden fees

Get matched with a verified driver in minutes

Track your delivery in real time

On average, it takes 2.7 minutes to book, and drivers arrive in under 12 minutes.

A Logistics Solution Designed Around SMEs

Unlike enterprise logistics providers, Moovick for Business is designed specifically for small business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and fast-moving teams. It supports a wide range of sectors, including:

E-commerce : On-demand delivery of customer orders

Restaurants and catering : Time-sensitive food transport

Repair and tech services : Equipment delivery to job sites

Retail : Inter-store stock transfers and bulk item movement

SMB professionals: Paperwork, prototypes, tools, and more

Everything is pay-as-you-go, with no setup costs, no long-term contracts, and no logistical guesswork.

Backed by Real Results and Trusted Names

Before the launch of Moovick for Business, the company had already proven its logistics model with over 400,000 deliveries across 15+ countries since 2021.

Trusted by organizations such as Canon, FESTO, NIBC Bank, and Kuehne+Nagel, Moovick has built a network of over 800 verified drivers offering coverage across Germany and the Netherlands — with expansion planned in additional EU markets.

Available Now – Exclusively via the Moovick App

Moovick for Business can be accessed through the company’s mobile app on iOS and Android:

The feature is live and optimized for business use, with real-time support and live order tracking available directly within the platform.

More details how this actually works you can check on Youtube Channel Moovick for Business Moves/Logistics

About Moovick

Moovick is a European platform specializing in relocation and logistics services — from domestic and international moving to office relocations, employee mobility, exhibition transport, and furniture logistics. Originally launched in Germany, we focus on serving the German and Dutch markets, with recent expansion into Belgium and Denmark as we continue to grow across Europe.

We operate across both B2C and B2B markets — supporting individuals, families, and expats with personal relocation needs, while also offering tailored solutions for businesses, from SMEs to large enterprises.

Our mission is to simplify the moving process by providing fast, transparent, and reliable services adapted to both local and international requirements. In addition to relocation and logistics, Moovick connects users with trusted professionals for home renovation and handyman services — making it easy to move, settle in, and feel at home.