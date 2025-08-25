ScoreDoc Launches New Healthcare Review Aggregator to Simplify Doctor Selection

Franklin, TN, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — ScoreDoc, an emerging leader in digital health, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Healthcare Review Aggregator platform, designed to help patients make informed decisions by consolidating reviews and ratings from multiple trusted sources.

As a modern Doctor Review Site, ScoreDoc addresses one of the biggest challenges in healthcare: scattered and inconsistent patient feedback across different platforms. By combining data from Google, Healthgrades, Zocdoc, Vitals, WebMD, and RateMDs into a single reputation scorecard, ScoreDoc makes it easier for patients to compare providers across specialties and locations.

New Features for Patients and Providers

The platform offers AI-driven sentiment analysis that highlights recurring themes such as bedside manner, professionalism, and wait times, providing deeper insight into a doctor’s reputation. Patients can access one-click doctor comparisons, view curated top-doctor lists, and explore transparent reputation profiles in one place.

Claiming Profiles and Building Trust

In addition to helping patients, ScoreDoc empowers healthcare providers. Doctors can now claim their profiles on ScoreDoc to ensure accurate details, update professional information, and engage directly with patients. Verified profiles display a ScoreDoc Badge—a mark of trust that highlights credibility and helps doctors stand out in an increasingly competitive healthcare space.

A Step Toward Transparency in Healthcare

“With ScoreDoc, our mission is to simplify the way patients choose their doctors and bring transparency to the healthcare decision-making process,” said a company spokesperson. “By unifying data into a single reputation scorecard, we ensure that both patients and providers benefit from trusted, data-driven insights.”

For more information, visit www.scoredoc.com.

Media Contact:

Business Head – Roshni Sinha

Email: marketing@scoredoc.com

Website: www.scoredoc.com