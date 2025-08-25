East Village Pizza Joins Lineup of Top-Rated Pizzerias at Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival

New York, New York, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — East Village Pizza, the popular New York-based pizzeria where tradition meets innovation, is pleased to announce it has been selected to participate in Dave Portnoy’s third annual One Bite Pizza Festival taking place at Randall’s Island Park on September 13, 2025. Sponsored by Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, East Village Pizza will join over 40 of the top-rated pizzerias hand-selected by Dave Portnoy to serve New York-style traditional cheese pizza to festival attendees at the Saputo Pizza Plaza.

East Village Pizza will share a booth with Regina Pizzeria as part of a collaborative festival experience. Partnering with Saputo, East Village Pizza will utilize the brand’s gold blend cheese mix to make hundreds of New York-style plain cheese pies for festival guests and showcase the classic flavors that previously earned East Village Pizza an impressive 8.0 One Bite Review ranking by Dave Portnoy.

East Village Pizza’s participation in the festival underscores the pizzeria’s longstanding dedication to the craft of pizza making and ability to seamlessly blend authentic New York-style tradition with its innovative pies and menu creations. East Village Pizza has a commitment to quality and consistency, and sources only the freshest, high-standard ingredients. From house-made sauce, fresh dough prepared daily, and generous portions of toppings added to each pie, East Village Pizza is dedicated to delivering dependable flavor and value in each slice it serves. Building on that commitment, East Village Pizza will provide festival patrons with a flavorful immersion that reflects the care and attention put into every step of the pizza-making process.

“I am thrilled to be joining this year’s One Bite Pizza Festival to give guests a ‘slice’ of the East Village Pizza spirit and to be surrounded by a community of people who love pizza as much as we do,” said Frank Kabatas, Owner and Operator of East Village Pizza. “This opportunity reflects our team’s dedication to making good, quality pizza and allows us to reach an even larger audience of pizza lovers. We are excited to give everyone a taste of what earned East Village Pizza our 8.0 One Bite Review ranking from Dave Portnoy himself, and we look forward to an unforgettable festival experience filled with bold flavors, top-tier ingredients, and delicious pizza.”

For more information about East Village Pizza, please visit www.eastvillagepizza.net or follow the pizzeria on Instagram at @eastvillagepizza.

About East Village Pizza

East Village Pizza in New York City is a popular pizza joint known for its classic New York-style pizza slices. Located in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, it has garnered a reputation for serving delicious, no-frills pizza to locals and visitors alike. Owned and operated by Frank Kabatas, East Village Pizza is synonymous with authentic New York-style pizza and is celebrated for its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and inventive flavors. The restaurant is the birthplace of several signature dishes, including the double-stacked pizza and cheesy garlic knots. In showcasing these dishes, East Village Pizza has earned over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million likes on TikTok. For more information about East Village Pizza, its menu, and its legacy of quality and innovation, visit www.eastvillagepizza.net or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

###