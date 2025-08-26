Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2030: Understanding Market Dynamics

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview

The global hydrogen peroxide market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across key end-use industries, such as pulp and paper, chemical synthesis, and water treatment.

The market is further propelled by the expanding use of hydrogen peroxide in personal care and healthcare applications, along with rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Additionally, the global shift toward environmentally friendly bleaching agents, especially in the pulp and paper sector, continues to enhance the appeal of hydrogen peroxide as a sustainable solution.

Hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) is a pale blue liquid known for its applications as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, and antiseptic. Its use in water treatment has gained momentum, owing to its effectiveness in disinfection and odor control. Unlike chlorine, hydrogen peroxide breaks down into harmless water and oxygen, making it a safer and more environmentally responsible option. As regulations surrounding chemical discharge tighten globally, hydrogen peroxide has become increasingly preferred for sustainable water treatment practices.

Beyond water treatment, hydrogen peroxide demonstrates broad utility across multiple sectors. It is widely used in industrial, commercial, and household products. Its potent bleaching capabilities make it an essential component in textile and paper processing, while in healthcare, it serves as an effective antiseptic and antimicrobial agent. The electronics industry also utilizes hydrogen peroxide for high-precision cleaning, and it plays a vital role in the production of detergent bleaches, such as sodium percarbonate.

Rising environmental awareness and increasing regulatory compliance are pushing industries to adopt eco-friendly chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide aligns well with these trends, especially as new water treatment technologies like advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) emerge. Its decomposition into non-toxic by-products positions it as a go-to solution for sustainable industrial applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, accounting for 40.3% of total revenue, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization. Countries such as China and India are experiencing high demand for hydrogen peroxide in industries like pulp and paper, textiles, and water treatment.

The China hydrogen peroxide market led the Asia Pacific region in 2024, reflecting similar growth drivers—particularly economic expansion and industrial development across multiple sectors.

By grade, the below 30% concentration segment captured the largest market share at 38.1% in 2024. This growth is tied to increased use in household cleaning and personal care products, as these lower concentrations offer both safety and efficiency. Rising awareness about hygiene, especially in the post-pandemic context, has supported this demand.

By function, bleaching emerged as the dominant function, contributing 35.4% of revenue in 2024. Hydrogen peroxide’s chlorine-free bleaching properties are valued in pulp and paper, textiles, and cosmetics, where it helps achieve brightness, whiteness, and purity while minimizing environmental impact.

By application, the pulp and paper segment led the market with a 33.4% revenue share in 2024. The industry’s shift toward non-chlorine bleaching solutions supports continued reliance on hydrogen peroxide for both performance and environmental compliance.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 1.48 Billion

: USD 1.48 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 2.11 Billion

: USD 2.11 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 6.2%

: 6.2% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Hydrogen Peroxide Company Insights

Major players in the hydrogen peroxide industry are actively pursuing research and development, strategic partnerships, and sustainability initiatives to improve their competitive position. These companies are developing innovative applications, refining production processes, and expanding globally to meet growing demand.

Arkema manufactures a wide range of hydrogen peroxide grades under brands such as Valsterane and Peroxal, catering to industries like food packaging, healthcare, and electronics. The company emphasizes sustainability and advanced technological integration in its hydrogen peroxide offerings.

Grupa Azoty focuses on hydrogen peroxide applications in pulp and paper, textiles, and environmental sectors. Operating in the broader chemical manufacturing space, the company leverages its technical expertise to meet evolving market requirements through efficient and reliable production practices.

Key Hydrogen Peroxide Companies

These companies collectively dominate the hydrogen peroxide market and influence industry direction:

Evonik Industries AG

Taekwang Industrial, CO., LTD.

Arkema

Grupa Azoty

Solvay

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

National Peroxide Limited

OCI Company Ltd.

Airedale Chemical

Conclusion

The hydrogen peroxide market is experiencing strong global growth, with its value projected to rise from USD 1.48 billion in 2024 to USD 2.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This expansion is driven by increasing demand from industries such as pulp and paper, water treatment, textiles, and healthcare. The chemical’s environmentally friendly properties, regulatory alignment, and widespread application across sectors make it a versatile and sustainable choice. With Asia Pacific holding the largest market share and innovation accelerating across key players, the market is well-positioned for continued momentum through 2030.