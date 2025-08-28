Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Poised for Breakthrough Growth

The global optogenetics actuators and sensors market was valued at USD 563.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 630.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of neurological and retinal disorders and the growing demand for advanced research methods to better understand and treat them.

Neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, autism, and retinal disorders are becoming increasingly widespread, fueling the need for innovative treatment and research technologies like optogenetics. This genetic engineering approach allows precise control of neuronal activity using light, making it a transformative tool for both basic neuroscience research and therapeutic development.

Technological advancements are further accelerating adoption. Breakthroughs such as genetically encoded calcium indicators, voltage-sensitive fluorescent proteins, and pH sensors have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of neuronal activity studies. These innovations provide researchers with deeper insights into brain connectivity and neural circuit dynamics, strengthening the role of optogenetics in neuroscience.

Another major driver is the rising global investment in neuroscience research. Governments, academic institutions, and private organizations are committing substantial funding to brain research and the development of treatments for neurological disorders. Programs led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have further boosted the adoption of optogenetics in both academic and clinical settings.

Key Market Highlights

North America dominated the market with a 37.2% share in 2023.

By product, the actuators segment accounted for 56.0% of the market in 2023.

By disease, the retinal disorders segment led the market with a 22.3% share in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 563.6 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 630.1 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 1.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics

The market is moderately competitive, with leading companies focusing on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product innovations to strengthen their presence. Key players are working to improve product performance and efficiency to better meet the growing needs of neuroscience research and treatment.

Elliot Scientific Ltd. – Specializes in opto-mechanics, lasers & LEDs, spectroscopy, and microscopy solutions for research, medical, and industrial applications.

– Specializes in opto-mechanics, lasers & LEDs, spectroscopy, and microscopy solutions for research, medical, and industrial applications. Gensight Biologics – A biopharma company advancing gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and CNS disorders.

Key Companies

Bruker

Noldus Information Technology BV.

Prizmatix

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co., Ltd. (SLOC)

AGTC

Scientifica (Judges Scientific Plc Company)

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The optogenetics actuators and sensors market is set for steady growth, driven by the rising burden of neurological and retinal disorders, continuous technological innovations, and increasing investments in neuroscience research. While North America currently dominates the market, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing hub, creating substantial opportunities for future expansion. As research institutions and biopharma companies increasingly integrate optogenetics into neuroscience studies and therapeutic development, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing brain disorder treatments and precision medicine worldwide.