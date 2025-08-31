Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dental Lab Market to Reach $46.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental lab market looks promising with opportunities in the restorative, degaussing, orthodontic, endodontic, oral care, and implant markets. The global dental lab market is expected to reach an estimated $46.2 billion by 2030 from $34.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and increasing research and development activity in dental industries.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in dental lab market to 2030 by equipment type (dental scanners, dental milling equipment, furnaces, and dental articulators), product (restorative, degaussing, orthodontic, endodontic, oral care, and implant), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that dental milling equipment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing cases of dental caries and other periodontal diseases.

Within this market, restorative is expected to remain the largest segment due to surge in prevalence of dental problems and increasing demand from the cosmetic dentistry.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare systems and medical device companies and rising prevalence of dental problems like tooth decay and tooth loss in the region.

Ultradent Products, Young Innovations, A-dec, BioHorizons, Dentatus, Carestream Health, Roland DGA Corporation, 3Shape A/S, Formlabs, PLANMECA OY are the major suppliers in the dental lab market.

