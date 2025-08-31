Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lead Frame Market to Reach $6.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lead frame market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, industrial & commercial electronics, and automotive markets. The global lead frame market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2030 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the strong demand for consumer electronics, increasing use of technology in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and industrial automation, and growing demand for compact and high-performance semiconductor packaging, lead frames are essential components in products like smartphones, automotive sensors, and iot devices.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in lead frame market to 2030 by product type (single-layer, dual-layer, and multi-layer), manufacturing process (photo etching , stamping, and others), end use (consumer electronics, industrial & commercial electronics , automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that dual-layer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Stats ChipPAC Pte. Ltd, Possehl Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co.,Ltd., Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Dynacraft Industries Sdn. Bhd., Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co., Ltd., Enomoto Co.,Ltd. are the major suppliers in the lead frame market.

