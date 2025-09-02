Lucintel Forecasts the Global Nano Ceramic Tint Film Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global nano ceramic tint film market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle markets. The global nano ceramic tint film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing awareness of UV-related health risks and the desire for effective sun protection solutions, enhanced optical clarity and aesthetics, and rising demand for nano ceramic tint films that can significantly reduce cooling costs and enhance indoor comfort.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in nano ceramic tint film market to 2030 by type (TSER ≥60%, TSER ≥70%, and TSER ≥80%), application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, TSER ≥60% is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this application category, passenger vehicle is expected to witness the higher growth.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Eastman, Solar Gard, Madico, Haverkamp, Avery Dennison, Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material, 3M are the major suppliers in the nano ceramic tint film market.

