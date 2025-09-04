UK Pet Grooming Products Market Insights on Consumer Preferences

The UK pet grooming products market size was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. In the UK, the number of households adopting pets continues to rise, with pets increasingly being treated as integral family members. A notable trend shows that couples often adopt pets as a way to prepare for parenthood, further fueling market demand.

The UK accounted for an 8.6% share of the global pet grooming products market in 2023. Pet care brands are increasingly prioritizing innovative marketing strategies and rebranding efforts across grooming supplies and services to strengthen customer engagement and drive sales. These creative initiatives are vital in building brand loyalty and sustaining long-term growth in the country.

In April 2023, the UK’s leading pet care retailer, Dogs at Home, launched a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and advertising campaign. This rebrand unites the company’s diverse offerings under a single vision while reflecting the nation’s strong affection for pets. The initiative also reinforces the company’s mission to serve as a one-stop destination for all pet care needs, from grooming essentials to veterinary services.

Rising awareness of pet hygiene, coupled with the surge in cat and dog ownership during the lockdown period, continues to drive demand for grooming products. The growing trends of pet humanization and premiumization are also creating new growth opportunities for the market.

As more households welcome pets, the demand for essential grooming products such as shampoos, conditioners, and other hygiene-related items is expected to rise. Increasing emotional attachment to pets has also encouraged owners to invest more in their pets’ comfort and well-being, further strengthening the market outlook for grooming supplies.

Key Market Insights:

The UK pet shampoo and conditioner segment held a 55.4% share in 2023, largely driven by the basic hygiene needs of companion animals. By distribution channel: Offline sales accounted for 72.8% of revenue in 2023, with supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail stores, and convenience outlets playing a central role in product distribution.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.19 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.64 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.8%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies in the sector are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and expand product portfolios.

Key Players

Groomer’s Choice

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Spectrum Brands

Earthbath

Resco

SynergyLabs

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Coastal Pet Products

Vet’s Best

4-Legger

Conclusion

The UK pet grooming products market is on a steady growth trajectory, fueled by rising pet adoption, growing hygiene awareness, and the strong emotional bond between owners and their pets. With increasing spending on premium and essential grooming supplies, coupled with innovative marketing strategies from leading companies, the market is set to expand sustainably and strengthen its share in the global pet care landscape.