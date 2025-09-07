AAEON Launches Software-Based EtherCAT Solution for its OMNI-ADP Panel PCs

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leader in industrial PC solutions, today announced a new software-based EtherCAT service for its OMNI-ADP series, a 10-model range of Modular HMI Panel PCs. Powered by IntervalZero’s EtherCAT master stack, the service will allow AAEON customers to leverage hardware-free precise motion synchronization and deterministic I/O communication at scale, removing the need for motion control cards and PLC controllers.

The OMNI-ADP series offers LED projected capacitive multi-touch displays ranging from 10.4” to 27”, 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processing, and a rich selection of industrial interfaces, making it central to AAEON’s position as a leading provider of smart manufacturing and automation platforms. With the company’s new offering however, it will be possible for EtherCAT peripherals such as servo motors, digital I/O devices, and other CNC machines to be controlled directly on OMNI-ADP Panel PCs.

The advantages of pre-integration can primarily be seen across three potential markets – semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and machine automation equipment. Leveraging the software’s real-time extensions in Windows to achieve deterministic communication cycles, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing applications such as automated optical inspection, laser processing, and PCB manufacturing can benefit from precise, synchronized, and repeatable control. Meanwhile, eliminating the need for EtherCAT cards reduces the overall cost of ownership when it comes to machine automation equipment such as PLC controllers and robotic arms.

“We know that integrating software-based EtherCAT functionality with the proven reliability of AAEON’s Panel PC hardware will provide tremendous benefits to our customers,” said Ethan Chiu, Product Manager for AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Devices division. “Such synergy will allow for the development of compact, all-in-one controllers capable of bringing industrial applications to market faster.”

For more information about the OMNI-ADP Panel PC series, please visit the official AAEON website. For service inquiries related to AAEON’s software-based EtherCAT pre-installation services, please contact an AAEON representative through the company’s contact form.

