AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Supercomputer Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson Thor Module

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, has announced its development timeline for the BOXER-8741AI, which will be the company’s first product to build on the latest NVIDIA Jetson Thor.

Made up of a custom carried board and integrated NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, the BOXER-8741AI will provide a generational boost in performance and scalability for AI application development. Of particular note is the integrated module’s NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, which delivers up to 7.5x higher AI compute and 3.5x greater energy efficiency compared to the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, with up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute performance. This foundation will no doubt see AAEON’s BOXER-8741AI positioned for use in advanced solutions such as humanoid robotics, smart healthcare systems, and autonomous machines.

The BOXER-8741AI, which is expected to be available for sample testing in September, with full mass production scheduled in November, will be equipped with a range of features conducive to building advanced solutions that demand real-time AI performance and multi-sensor processing. The board will feature four QSFP28 ports supporting 25GbE speeds and four RJ-45 ports, three of which offering 1GbE, with the other being 5GbE. This selection of wired networking options is designed to offer users high-throughput data transfer from multiple synchronized real-time vision sensors.

In addition to this, the BOXER-8741AI will host multiple serial interfaces, including a total of four DB-9 ports, two for CANBus and two for RS-485. Joining these will be an 8-bit GPIO, I2C, and UART headers which, in conjunction with the product’s DB-9 ports, will serve to facilitate real-time control functions and LiDAR sensor integration for humanoid robotics and autonomous machines.

The BOXER-8741AI will support NVIDIA Jetpack 7, giving users a broad range of new and upgraded software components. Moreover, the NVIDIA Jetson Thor module itself will run the NVIDIA AI software stack for physical AI applications, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Metropolis for visual agentic AI, and NVIDIA Holoscan platform for sensor processing.