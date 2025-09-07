Nectar: Setting a New Standard in Cannabis Retail

USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The cannabis market in the United States has expanded rapidly, giving customers more choices than ever before. There are hundreds of dispensaries around in the region. But with so many dispensaries to pick from, finding a trusted name can feel overwhelming. This is where Nectar shines—blending top-tier cannabis products with customer-first service that truly makes a difference.

Who is Nectar?

Nectar is not just another dispensary but is one of the trusted places. Headquartered in Oregon, the company has built its reputation on accessibility, affordability, and reliability. Their mission is simple: make premium cannabis available to every adult consumer, regardless of budget or location.

Whether you’re new to cannabis or an experienced enthusiast, Nectar offers something for everyone. Their catalogue spans flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and CBD products—all sourced from respected brands and trusted farms.

Nectar’s Own Collection of Brands

What sets Nectar apart is their commitment to cultivating their own lines of cannabis. Working with farms across Southern Oregon, they’ve introduced 11 unique brands, each with its own story and speciality:

Mountain Scratch – Grown on a scenic 40-acre farm tucked beneath a mountain.

– Grown on a scenic 40-acre farm tucked beneath a mountain. Jackpot Gummies – A collaboration with Tasty’s, delivering flavour-packed edibles.

– A collaboration with Tasty’s, delivering flavour-packed edibles. Gateway Gummies – Vegan, fruit-purée gummies made with live resin; 100% of proceeds support Ukraine.

– Vegan, fruit-purée gummies made with live resin; 100% of proceeds support Ukraine. The Refinery – Known for dabs and cartridges, crafted with Higher Cultures, a High Times Cup winner.

– Known for dabs and cartridges, crafted with Higher Cultures, a High Times Cup winner. Smoke-Rite – Designed for those who love flower, prerolls, and dabs.

– Designed for those who love flower, prerolls, and dabs. Naturals – Specializes in pre-rolls with standout terpene profiles.

– Specializes in pre-rolls with standout terpene profiles. Applegate Valley, Oregon – Products from five Southern Oregon farms, producing Nectar’s largest cannabis supply.

– Products from five Southern Oregon farms, producing Nectar’s largest cannabis supply. Sunshine Weed Co. – Sunshine-infused cannabis, reflecting Oregon’s natural spirit.

– Sunshine-infused cannabis, reflecting Oregon’s natural spirit. Bud Roll – High-quality, budget-friendly prerolls.

– High-quality, budget-friendly prerolls. Happy Camp – Experts in hang-drying and hand-trimming for a superior finish.

– Experts in hang-drying and hand-trimming for a superior finish. Nectar – Their flagship line, offering premium cannabis at accessible prices.

Community at the Core

Beyond selling products, Nectar is dedicated to education, community involvement, and building trust with its customers. Their approach is about more than just transactions—it’s about cultivating long-term relationships and ensuring customers always feel valued.

About Nectar

Since opening its doors in 2014, Nectar has grown into one of Oregon’s most respected cannabis dispensaries. Their ongoing success is rooted in a simple philosophy: combine quality products, fair pricing, and exceptional customer service with a deep respect for community.