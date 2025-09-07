Adventurer Ramsay Banna Sets Sights on Ama Dablam to Inspire the Next Generation of Climbers

Sydney, Australia, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Adventurer and mountaineer Ramsay Banna is preparing for his bold ascent of Ama Dablam, the legendary Himalayan peak known as the “Matterhorn of the Himalayas.” Standing at 6,812 meters, Ama Dablam is a challenge reserved for determined climbers—and for Ramsay Banna, it represents not just a personal milestone, but a mission to inspire.

Driven by his belief that the mountains belong to everyone, Ramsay Banna is calling on young people and beginners to step out of their comfort zones, start with treks, and gradually build their way toward higher climbs. His journey to Ama Dablam is more than an expedition—it’s a message of courage, progression, and community.

“Climbing isn’t about being the strongest or most famous,” said Ramsay Banna. “It’s about starting where you are, learning step by step, and growing into challenges you never thought possible. I want the younger and less experienced generation to see that with the right mindset and support, they too can climb their own mountains—literal or symbolic.”

As part of his mission, Ramsay Banna welcomes others to join him on future treks and climbs. He plans to share knowledge, skills, and experiences from Ama Dablam to encourage a safe and steady progression into mountaineering.

The climb is drawing near, and excitement is building. For Ramsay Banna, Ama Dablam is not the end of the road—it’s the beginning of a movement to make mountain adventures more accessible to all.

Ramsay Banna: From Mont Blanc to Ama Dablam

Ramsay Banna is a seasoned trekker, writer, and mountaineer who has explored some of the world’s most iconic landscapes. Having completed challenging treks including Annapurna Base Camp, Everest Base Camp (EBC), Mont Blanc, and the Matterhorn, Banna combines practical expertise with a passion for adventure.

Now, Mr. Banna is preparing for the next milestone in his climbing journey—Ama Dablam, one of the most iconic Himalayan peaks. This expedition is not only a personal challenge but also a mission to inspire and educate the next generation of adventurers.

The Unique Challenge of Ama Dablam

While peaks like Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn are technical and widely recognized in Europe, and Everest Base Camp offers high-altitude trekking experience, Ama Dablam presents a distinct set of challenges:

Technical Difficulty: Ama Dablam is steeper and more technical than EBC treks, requiring advanced climbing skills including rope work, ice axes, and exposure to sheer drops.

Altitude: At 6,812 meters, Ama Dablam is higher than Mont Blanc (4,808 m) and the Matterhorn (4,478 m), demanding careful acclimatization and endurance.

Remote Himalayan Terrain: Unlike Mont Blanc and Matterhorn, which are in well-established European mountain systems with easy access, Ama Dablam is remote, requiring extended trekking to base camp and navigating rugged Himalayan landscapes.

Cultural Immersion: The expedition offers deep engagement with Sherpa culture, monasteries, and mountain villages, enriching the adventure beyond just the climb itself.

“Ama Dablam is a peak that truly tests every aspect of mountaineering skill—strength, endurance, technique, and mindset,” says Ramsay Banna. “Having climbed Mont Blanc, Matterhorn, and trekked to Everest Base Camp, I know this challenge is on a different level, both technically and culturally.”

Sharing Knowledge, Experience, and Sustainable Practices

Through his website, TrekkingWell.com, and his writings, Ramsay Banna shares tips on adventure trekking, mountaineering safety, sustainable travel practices, and cultural awareness. His mission is to make trekking and climbing accessible to all, helping new adventurers gain confidence while respecting the local environments and communities they explore.

The Ama Dablam expedition will be an opportunity for Banna to document and share these insights, providing practical guidance for others planning treks or climbs in the Himalayas and beyond.

Join Ramsay Banna on the Journey

Ramsay Banna invites others to join future treks and climbs, learn from his experience, and progress safely into mountaineering. By creating a supportive community of adventurers, he hopes to foster a culture of curiosity, respect, and resilience.

Follow www.trekkingwell.com online for expedition updates, advice, and opportunities to participate in treks and climbing adventures. This is more than a personal journey—it’s an invitation for others to explore, grow, and conquer their own mountains.

About Ramsay Banna

