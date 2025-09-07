WLS Brings Premium Automated Gate Solutions to Oxfordshire

LONDON, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a leading automated gate specialist with over 40 years of expertise in gate entry systems, today announced its expansion into Oxfordshire. This strategic move responds to surging demand for sophisticated driveway gate automation and entry control systems in the county.

The company has already completed high-end automated gate installations in Oxford, Banbury, Bicester and Henley-on-Thames, showcasing their bespoke gate systems to the Oxfordshire market ahead of this official service launch.

WLS’s Oxfordshire offering focuses on their comprehensive range of electric gate solutions, including sliding gates, swing gates, bi-folding systems and telescopic options, all featuring advanced entry control systems. These sophisticated installations can integrate with existing security infrastructure and smart home technology, allowing remote operation via smartphones and other connected devices.

“Oxfordshire estates and properties present unique opportunities for our automated gate systems,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “The blend of historic country homes, elegant town properties and modern developments in the region demands gate automation solutions that balance security, functionality and aesthetic appeal.”

Ewen continued, “What distinguishes our gate systems is the sophistication of the entry technology. From video intercoms and keypad access to smartphone control and biometric recognition, we’re bringing the latest in gate entry innovation to Oxfordshire properties. Our clients appreciate that a modern automated gate isn’t just about security—it’s about convenience, impression and integration with their overall property technology systems.”

The company will deploy specialist gate automation teams dedicated to Oxfordshire projects, focusing on both new installations and the modernisation of existing gates with updated entry control technology. WLS’s comprehensive service includes detailed site surveys, bespoke design, professional installation and ongoing maintenance of all gate automation systems.

WLS is now accepting new automated gate projects throughout Oxfordshire, with specialised consultations available immediately for residential and commercial property owners across the county.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive security solutions for homes and businesses, with particular expertise in electric driveway gates and access control systems. The company offers consultation, installation, and maintenance services designed to meet the unique security needs of each client.