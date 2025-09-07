AAEON’s MIX-MTLD1 Brings Intel Core Ultra Performance to the Mini-ITX Form Factor

The MIX-MTLD1 hosts a variety of display options, including four HDMI 2.0 providing 4K resolution at 60Hz with digital audio, as well as co-layed LVDS and eDP, the former offering 1920 x 1080 and the latter 4K. For storage, the board provides two SATA ports with RAID support, with NVMe available through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot. Further expansion for add-on cards can be found via the MIX-MTLD1’s M.2 2230 E-Key M.2 3042/52 B-Key, and PCIe Gen 5 slots.

As far as OS goes, the MIX-MTLD1 supports Windows® 10 64-bit, Windows® 11 64-bit, and Ubuntu 24.04 (Kernel 6.8).

The board is now in mass production, and is available via the AAEON eShop. For detailed information or additional requirements, please contact an AAEON representative.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.