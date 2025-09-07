Jubilee Unveils Thrissur’s First 384-Slice CT Scanner with New Radiodiagnosis Block

Thrissur, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute proudly inaugurated its new Radiodiagnosis Block, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance diagnostic excellence and patient care. The inauguration was led by Fr. Renny Mundenkurian, Director, Jubilee Mission, and the blessing ceremony was conducted by Fr. Jijo Maliyakkal.

At the heart of this new block is a major milestone for healthcare in Thrissur, the installation of the city’s first 384-slice CT scanner, the SIEMENS SOMATOM. This cutting-edge system, powered by advanced German engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), brings ultra-fast, high-resolution imaging while ensuring minimal radiation exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Renny Mundenkurian said:

“This new facility reflects Jubilee’s mission to combine compassionate care with world-class technology. By bringing the first 384-slice CT scanner to Thrissur, we aim to give our community faster, safer, and more accurate diagnostics.”

The new Radiodiagnosis Block, located near the Emergency Medicine Department, is designed to provide seamless diagnostic support for critical and routine cases alike, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time.

With this advancement, Jubilee Mission reinforces its legacy of service, innovation, and commitment to ‘Care Beyond Cure’, strengthening its role as a healthcare leader in Kerala.