La nouvelle plateforme digitale B2B Fashion Sourcing redéfinit le commerce de l’habillement en Asie

Le leader n°1 du sourcing B2B e-commerce transforme la fabrication sur mesure

Paris, France, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing, leader n°1 du sourcing B2B e-commerce, propulsé par Global Sourcing, annonce le lancement de sa nouvelle plateforme digitale destinée à transformer le sourcing de vêtements entre les marques de mode internationales et les fabricants asiatiques.

Fashion Sourcing est une plateforme B2B de nouvelle génération spécialisée dans la fabrication sur mesure de vêtements, d’accessoires et de textiles. Elle connecte les marques de mode du monde entier avec les principaux fabricants asiatiques de vêtements pour hommes, femmes, enfants et bébés, tout en simplifiant l’ensemble du processus d’approvisionnement — du développement du design jusqu’à la production finale.

Grâce à la solidité de l’infrastructure textile asiatique, à une main-d’œuvre hautement qualifiée et à des décennies d’expertise dans la confection, l’Asie demeure le principal centre mondial de fabrication de vêtements.

« L’Asie est le leader mondial de la fabrication et offre une vaste gamme de services et d’industries, allant de l’automobile et de l’électronique aux logiciels, aux textiles d’intérieur, à la mode, aux chaussures et bien plus encore », déclare M. Laurent Gabay, Fondateur et CEO de Fashion Sourcing. « Notre plateforme facilite une collaboration fluide avec des fabricants asiatiques vérifiés, tout en garantissant qualité, rapidité et transparence. »

Chaque pôle de fabrication Fashion Sourcing à travers l’Asie fait l’objet d’un processus de vérification rigoureux, incluant la conformité aux normes internationales et aux pratiques de fabrication éthiques. Des équipes locales de contrôle qualité supervisent la production à chaque étape afin de garantir le respect strict des spécifications, des standards de qualité et des délais de livraison.

« Nous offrons aux acheteurs internationaux une plateforme digitale unique pour s’approvisionner en produits fabriqués sur mesure auprès de fournisseurs asiatiques vérifiés, avec un accompagnement transactionnel de bout en bout », ajoute M. Gabay. « Fashion Sourcing redéfinit l’expérience du marketplace B2B à l’export en mettant en valeur la force, la fiabilité et la capacité de production des fabricants asiatiques. »

L’un des principaux facteurs de différenciation de Fashion Sourcing est sa rapidité de mise sur le marché. La plateforme dispose d’une infrastructure complète permettant de produire dans différentes régions en fonction de facteurs volatils tels que les droits de douane, les tarifs, les tensions commerciales, les réglementations gouvernementales ou tout autre imprévu impactant l’industrie de l’habillement.

Les équipes dédiées de gestion de la qualité sur le terrain sont soutenues par des partenariats internationaux solides intégrant la logistique, le contrôle qualité et les services de financement, garantissant ainsi une expérience d’approvisionnement fluide et efficace.

Grâce à la plateforme Fashion Sourcing, les marques émergentes comme établies peuvent fabriquer des produits de haute qualité à des prix compétitifs, avec des quantités minimales de commande flexibles et des capacités d’échantillonnage rapide. L’interface digitale permet une communication en temps réel, l’approbation des échantillons et le suivi de la production, rendant l’ensemble du processus de sourcing plus simple et plus rapide.

Pour plus d’informations sur les solutions de sourcing et d’approvisionnement, visitez :
www.fashion-sourcing.com

Demandes médias :
Email : hello@fashion-sourcing.com

