Découvrez Notre Fondateur & CEO, à L’origine De Fashion Sourcing: Laurent Gabay

Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Au cœur de Fashion Sourcing se trouve Laurent Gabay, un expert reconnu de l’industrie de la mode, fort de plusieurs décennies d’expérience terrain dans la transformation d’idées audacieuses en succès internationaux.

En 2008, Laurent lance Ultra Cool Kolor Shades, une marque de lunettes tendance qui devient rapidement un phénomène mondial — portée par des célébrités et vendue à plus d’un million d’exemplaires en moins de six mois. Ce succès fulgurant pose les bases de la vision qui suivra : créer une manière plus intelligente, plus rapide et plus efficace de sourcer la mode à l’échelle mondiale.

Animé par la volonté de moderniser l’industrie, Laurent fonde Fashion Sourcing, aujourd’hui une plateforme leader du sourcing B2B e-commerce et une véritable solution one-stop shop pour l’ensemble des besoins en habillement, au service de marques du monde entier.

Une solution complète « one-stop shop » pour les marques de mode

Fashion Sourcing propose une offre produit inégalée, avec plus de 5 000 styles développés dans les catégories vêtements, accessoires et textiles pour hommes, femmes, enfants et bébés. Qu’il s’agisse de construire des collections permanentes ou de lancer des capsules tendance, tout est pris en charge sous un même toit.

Nos catégories de produits incluent :

Essentiels du quotidien : t-shirts, polos, débardeurs, hoodies, sweatshirts

: t-shirts, polos, débardeurs, hoodies, sweatshirts Activewear & athleisure : hauts techniques, leggings, brassières de sport, ensembles de sport, vêtements d’extérieur

: hauts techniques, leggings, brassières de sport, ensembles de sport, vêtements d’extérieur Casual & lifestyle : chemises, maille, denim, loungewear

: chemises, maille, denim, loungewear Tenue habillée & formelle : chemises structurées, blazers, pantalons, robes, ensembles formels

: chemises structurées, blazers, pantalons, robes, ensembles formels Saisonnier & outerwear : vestes, manteaux, coupe-vent

: vestes, manteaux, coupe-vent Accessoires & textiles : sacs, casquettes, écharpes et développements de tissus sur mesure

De la conception à la livraison finale, Fashion Sourcing gère le développement produit, le sourcing matières, l’échantillonnage, la production et le contrôle qualité, garantissant cohérence, rapidité et valeur ajoutée à chaque étape.

Pourquoi les marques choisissent Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing va bien au-delà du sourcing traditionnel : la plateforme offre un véritable avantage stratégique. En tant que partenaire industriel à grande échelle, l’entreprise simplifie les chaînes d’approvisionnement complexes, réduit les risques et accélère considérablement les délais de mise sur le marché.

L’un des principaux différenciateurs de Fashion Sourcing réside dans son vaste réseau de fabrication en Asie, avec des hubs opérationnels en Chine, en Inde, au Bangladesh, au Cambodge, au Vietnam, ainsi que dans d’autres régions stratégiques. Cette présence multi-pays offre aux marques une flexibilité et un contrôle incomparables.

Ce modèle international permet aux marques de :

Positionner la production dans la région la plus adaptée à chaque catégorie de produits

Réduire les perturbations de la chaîne d’approvisionnement et réagir rapidement aux évolutions du marché

Monter en puissance facilement, des petites séries de développement aux productions à grande échelle

Maintenir des standards élevés et constants en matière de qualité, de conformité et d’éthique

Grâce à des équipes expérimentées sur le terrain et à des relations directes avec les usines, Fashion Sourcing élimine les intermédiaires inutiles — offrant ainsi de meilleurs prix, des délais de production plus courts et une qualité supérieure par rapport aux solutions fragmentées ou mono-pays.

La manière la plus intelligente de sourcer la mode

En combinant une puissance industrielle mondiale, une expertise produit approfondie et une plateforme digitale B2B performante, Fashion Sourcing permet aux marques d’aller plus vite, de produire plus intelligemment et de rester compétitives dans un environnement mode en constante évolution.

Avec une qualité premium, des prix compétitifs et une fabrication intégrée clé en main, Fashion Sourcing donne aux marques la confiance nécessaire pour se concentrer sur l’essentiel : créer des collections fortes et développer leur activité.

C’est pourquoi Fashion Sourcing est aujourd’hui un partenaire de confiance pour les marques de mode du monde entier — et le choix le plus stratégique pour tous vos besoins en sourcing.

Rencontrez les experts de Fashion Sourcing

🌐 www.fashion-sourcing.com