BD Living Pty Ltd Brings Smart House Behind House Designs in Perth

With land becoming increasingly scarce in Perth, many families are seeking smart building choices. BD Living Pty Ltd has a solution: custom “house behind house” designs. This design style involves building a second home on the same property, typically located at the rear. It’s a smart plan for individuals who want to add value, maintain family closeness, or generate rental income.

“Our goal is to give Perth families a modern, affordable way to use their land better,” said the Director at BD Living Pty Ltd. “With our house behind house designs in Perth, we are helping more people create homes that fit their needs, lifestyle, and budget.”

How It Works

Maximise Space – Build a new home at the back without losing comfort.

Custom Options – Choose layouts and finishes that match your style.

Affordable Solutions – Save on land costs while adding long-term value.

Family First – Ideal for multi-generational living or housing older children nearby.

Extra Income – Rent out the second home for steady rental returns.

Why Choose BD Living Pty Ltd?

BD Living Pty Ltd knows Perth, its land sizes, and council rules. Their expert team guides clients through the entire process. This includes planning, design, council approval, and building. The team promises a stress-free journey with clear advice at every step.

The company’s designs are modern, stylish, and meticulously crafted. Each project is tailored to the client’s land, goals, and budget. Homeowners can feel confident knowing they are working with a trusted Perth builder that values quality and service.

