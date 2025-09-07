10th Annual Say NO Bullying Festival Returns to Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

offering a free event to educate and empower people against bullying.

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Healthcare, Non Profit

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Say NO Bullying Festival, hosted by the Human Growth Foundation, celebrates its 10th year on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Crystal Springs and Fire Road, Griffith Park (4666 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA). This free event brings together youth, families, educators, and advocates for an afternoon of education, empowerment, and community action against bullying.

Bullying affects one in three students annually, with even higher rates among LGBTQ+ youth and those with disabilities. Victims are significantly more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and academic challenges. The festival aims to reverse these trends by promoting resilience, inclusion, and mental wellness.

Students who RSVP and attend will earn community service hours and may request a letter of recommendation.
RSVP now at SayNOBullying.org/festival.

The Festival will feature leading anti-bullying advocates, mental health professionals, and survivors who’ve turned adversity into action.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore I nteractive exhibits with local organizations offering resources and support for bullying.

The 10th Annual Say NO Bullying Festival is for all ages and walks of life with the mission of building a future where every person feels safe, seen, and supported.

For details on attendance, sponsorship, or volunteering, visit SayNOBullying.org/festival 

