Human Growth Foundation Launches ‘Growth Through Awareness’ Campaign 

Greenvale, NY, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) announced today the launch of its Growth Through Awareness campaign, powered by Pfizer, aimed at increasing understanding of rare childhood growth disorders and promoting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The campaign runs from Aug. 25 through Dec. 30 and features a multilingual approach that includes a centralized online awareness hub, educational content, social media outreach, influencer partnerships, and downloadable toolkits. These resources are designed to help families and health care providers recognize symptoms, initiate timely medical evaluations, and guide compassionate conversations.

“Far too many children face the silent struggle of undiagnosed growth disorders—missing critical windows not just for physical development, but for confidence, connection, and hope,” said Daphne Plump, executive director of the Human Growth Foundation. “Growth Through Awareness is more than a campaign—it’s a call to action. We’re building a future where every child is seen, supported, and given the chance to thrive through timely care and deeper understanding.”

The campaign is supported through exclusive sponsorship from Pfizer.

Key campaign features include:

An official Growth Through Awareness website with real-time impact dashboards. Weekly digital content and shareable social media. Influencer-driven storytelling to reach diverse communities. Virtual support forums and downloadable resource guides.

For more information about HGF’s Growth Through Awareness, visit hgfound.org/growth-through-awareness.

About Human Growth Foundation: GROWing Together:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) is considered the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on children and adults with rare growth and bone conditions. We provide research, education, patient support, and advocacy to help improve the quality of life for those affected by these disorders. Our vision is that individuals with rare growth or bone conditions have access to the best care possible. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.HGFound.org and follow us on Twitter at @HumanGrowth_Fnd, LinkedIn, YouTube, and like us on Facebook.