Empowering Company Secretaries – Shreekant Patil Drives Startup Growth in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Seasoned entrepreneur and Startup India mentor, CEng Shreekant Patil, continues to make a significant impact in building and nurturing the startup ecosystem in Nashik and Maharashtra. Recently invited as the chief guest by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India WIRC of ICSI, Nashik Chapter on August 30th, 2025, CE. Shreekant Patil spoke on empowering MSMEs and startups, highlighting vital government schemes and the evolving startup landscape.

CEng Shreekant Patil as chief Guest at ICSI, Nashik Chapter

With over two decades of industry and entrepreneurial experience, Shreekant Patil has been instrumental in mentoring startups, MSMEs, and aspiring entrepreneurs across sectors. His leadership roles, including Committee Chairman of Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association (NIMA) Startup Hub and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), have enabled him to aggregate critical stakeholders to foster entrepreneurship in the region.

CEng Shreekant Patil Felicitated by ICSI, Nashik Chapter President CS Vaishali Bhat

The WIRC of ICSI event at NICE seminar hall, Satpur, saw more than 75 company secretary students and recent graduates keenly engaging with CE. Shreekant Patil’s extensive insights on the Startup India ecosystem. He elaborated on essential startup dynamics, step-by-step registration procedures on the government portal, and the crucial availability of seed funding through Startup India, state government programs, and allied ministries. Furthermore, CE. Shreekant Patil shared detailed insights on government subsidy schemes that MSMEs and startups can leverage to accelerate their growth and scale operations.

CEng Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor Sharing Insights on Startup Ecosystem with ICSI, Nashik Chapter

The capacity-building event commenced at 2:00 PM and lasted until 4:00 PM. CE Shreekant Patil was felicitated by WIRC of ICSI Nashik Chapter President, CS. Vaishali Bhat, alongside past president CS. Abhijit Yerukar, CS. secretary Gaurav Patil, Kirti Didwania, and CS. Sagar Kulkarni.

CEng. Shreekant Patil Answering Questions of Company Secretaries

In addition to his public engagements, CE. Shreekant Patil has spearheaded capacity-building initiatives linking educational institutions — including engineering, arts, commerce, pharmacy, law, and management colleges — with incubation centres and government programs. His mentorship emphasizes the creation of startups in various universities & college campus in alignment with national and university guidelines, facilitating vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems at the grassroots level.

Audience at ICSI, Nashik Chapter Event.

CE. Shreekant Patil’s collaborative efforts with prominent industry bodies such as NIMA, MACCIA, AIMA and Laghu Udyog Bharati have resulted in the formation of over 120 startups in just two years, supported by more than Rs 5 crore+in seed funding through government schemes such as PMEGP, CGTMSE, MSME Samadhan, and Stand-Up India.

CEng Shreekant Patil with WIRC of ICSI, Nashik Chapter interacting with Audience

His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship also extends to nurturing future leaders through faculty development programs on building startup ecosystems and embedding entrepreneurship education as part of academic curricula. This holistic approach ensures sustained growth and empowerment for students and professionals alike.

Speaking at the conclusion of the session, CE. Shreekant Patil encouraged company secretaries of ICSI, Nashik chapter and budding entrepreneurs to actively participate in the startup movement, making use of government resources, policy initiatives, and networking platforms to create innovative and scalable businesses.

CEng Shreekant Patil at WIRC of ICSI, Nashik Chapter

The event culminated with a lively Question & Answer session, reaffirming the urgency and immense opportunity for MSMEs and startups to leverage the thriving ecosystem nurtured by Mr. Patil — driving the vision of a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, where innovation and self-reliance fuel India’s sustainable growth.