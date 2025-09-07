Women’s Health Week 2025: It’s Your Time to Prioritise You

Gold Coast, Queensland, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — This September, from the 1st to the 5th, Australia will celebrate Women’s Health Week, a nationwide event dedicated to encouraging women to put their health and well-being first. The theme for 2025, It’s Your Time, is a powerful reminder that looking after yourself is not selfish—it’s essential.

Many women juggle multiple roles every day. They are mothers, partners, colleagues, carers, and friends. With so many responsibilities, it can feel natural to push personal needs aside. Yet, research shows women are more likely to delay medical appointments, ignore symptoms, or put others first, sometimes at the expense of their own health. Women’s Health Week is here to change that. It’s a call to pause, reflect, and take practical steps toward a healthier life.

Each day of the week will highlight an area of focus designed to support women’s physical and mental well-being.

Monday: Keep Up With Your Health Checks

Prevention saves lives. Regular screenings and check-ups can detect serious conditions such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and diabetes in their early stages. Monday is about taking action—book that overdue test, call your GP, or schedule a simple blood pressure check. These small steps can have long-lasting impacts on your health.

Tuesday: Take Charge of Your Appointments

It can be daunting to walk into a medical appointment and voice your concerns. Tuesday’s theme is about empowerment. Ask questions. Share your worries. Seek second opinions if needed. You are the expert on your body, and your voice matters. When women advocate for themselves, they open doors to better care and stronger outcomes.

Wednesday: Focus on Heart Health

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Australian women, yet many still think of it as a “man’s issue.” Wednesday will shine a spotlight on heart health for women, encouraging awareness of risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, and lack of exercise. Recognising the signs of heart disease early and taking steps like eating well and staying active can be life-saving.

Thursday: Speak Up About Pain

Far too many women live with pain that is minimised or dismissed, whether caused by endometriosis, chronic migraines, or musculoskeletal conditions. Thursday reminds women that pain should never be ignored. By speaking up, seeking proper medical support, and insisting on answers, women can break the cycle of silent suffering and move closer to effective treatment and relief.

Friday: Nurture Your Mind

Mental health is equally as important as physical health. Stress, anxiety, and burnout are common experiences for women who juggle multiple responsibilities. Friday encourages women to pause and check in with their mental well-being. Whether it is talking with a counsellor, practising mindfulness, or connecting with loved ones, nurturing your mind is a vital act of self-care.

Across the week, one message will remain clear: self-care is not indulgence—it is a necessity. When women prioritise their health, they not only strengthen themselves but also their families, workplaces, and communities.

At MLA Psychology, we understand the unique pressures women face and the barriers that can stand in the way of seeking help. This Women’s Health Week, we encourage women to see the value in taking time for themselves. Whether it’s booking a health check, discussing a concern with a doctor, or reaching out for professional counselling, small steps can lead to powerful change.

Women’s Health Week is more than an awareness campaign. It is an opportunity to build habits that last a lifetime. It is about breaking the stigma of silence, learning to listen to your body, and embracing the importance of mental and physical care.

This year, let’s make Women’s Health Week a turning point. Let’s celebrate women everywhere by supporting their right to live healthy, strong, and fulfilled lives.

It’s your time. Use it wisely.

For more information or to explore how MLA Psychology can support your health and well-being, visit MLA Psychology or schedule an appointment with our team today.